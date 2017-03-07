United Talent Agency highlights 'A Day Without a Woman' with employee events

One of the world's largest talent agencies is planning a full slate of events honoring Wednesday's A Day Without a Woman observance.

United Talent Agency announced events Wednesday for female employees in its New York, Los Angeles and Toronto offices.

"We consider it vital for UTA to be a part of the global dialogue about gender equity and underscore its importance," UTA Chief Executive Jeremy Zimmer said in a statement Tuesday. "Women play a critical role in the workforce and are essential members of the UTA family, and we fully support this event and encourage women across the agency to mark the day."

Coinciding with International Women's Day, A Day Without a Woman is intended as a one-day demonstration of economic solidarity, born from the Women's March in January.

The events will vary by location, with Toronto holding a clothing and fundraising drive for local women's groups, and Los Angeles and New York featuring community leaders and industry talent discussing gender equity and the arts.

"On the heels of our United Voices rally, it was a very natural decision to stand up for, and with, our own female employees," Suzette Ramirez-Carr, UTA’s global head of human resources, said in Tuesday's statement. "Every woman will have the freedom to spend the day as she sees fit — with the full support of her male colleagues — and I couldn’t be more proud of the conversations taking shape globally around this decision."

Though the events are for employees only, UTA released a list of speakers for both New York and Los Angeles.

A DAY WITHOUT A WOMAN: LOS ANGELES

Isha Sesay, anchor and correspondent, CNN International

Pae White, visual artist

Laila Lalami, author of "The Moor’s Account"

Cathy Schulman, president, Welle Entertainment & Women in Film, LA

Haifaa Al Mansour, filmmaker

Stacy Smith, director, Media, Diversity & Social Change Initiative USC

A DAY WITHOUT A WOMAN: NEW YORK

Conducted in partnership with Tumblr