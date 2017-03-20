Woody Harrelson no longer smokes weed. No, really

Woody Harrelson says he has quit smoking marijuana.

Woody Harrelson is done with weed.

Wait, what? Isn't this the guy who was trying to get a medical marijuana dispensary license less than a year ago in Hawaii, the state he calls home?

"I am a party animal," the 55-year-old actor, who's currently promoting his upcoming film "Wilson," told Vulture in an interview published Monday. "But on the other hand, I haven’t … I’m now extremely moderate and … I actually stopped smoking pot almost a year ago."

Dannnnnnng, son.

The cool teacher from "The Edge of Seventeen" blamed 30 years of partying too hard.

"I feel like it was keeping me from being emotionally available," Harrelson said, adding, "I really don’t want this interview to turn into a whole thing about that."

Woops, too late. But the party's not completely over.

"I still drink," he said. "But I try to be moderate with the drinking, too."

