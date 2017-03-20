The art and entertainment world is speaking out against President Trump's first budget proposal which targets the infrastructure of federally funded agencies such as the National Endowment for the Arts, the National Endowment for the Humanities and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Kim Kardashian relives Paris robbery on 'KUWTK'
- Zayn Malik says he's anxiety-free since leaving One Direction
- Clintons and Obama mourn the death of Chuck Berry
- Art museum directors speak out in support of cultural agencies
- Hollywood unions call for preservation of NEA, NEH, CPB
- Trump budget would eliminate funding for NEA, NEH
- Aimee Mann to Margaret Atwood: Spring Arts Guide
Woody Harrelson no longer smokes weed. No, really
|Christie D'Zurilla
Woody Harrelson is done with weed.
Wait, what? Isn't this the guy who was trying to get a medical marijuana dispensary license less than a year ago in Hawaii, the state he calls home?
"I am a party animal," the 55-year-old actor, who's currently promoting his upcoming film "Wilson," told Vulture in an interview published Monday. "But on the other hand, I haven’t … I’m now extremely moderate and … I actually stopped smoking pot almost a year ago."
Dannnnnnng, son.
The cool teacher from "The Edge of Seventeen" blamed 30 years of partying too hard.
"I feel like it was keeping me from being emotionally available," Harrelson said, adding, "I really don’t want this interview to turn into a whole thing about that."
Woops, too late. But the party's not completely over.
"I still drink," he said. "But I try to be moderate with the drinking, too."
READ MORE: Pete Davidson of 'SNL,' medical marijuana fan, has quit drugs >>