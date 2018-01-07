Oprah Winfrey makes history as first black female recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award

Oprah Winfrey at the 75th Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday.

Oprah Winfrey made history tonight as the first black woman to be honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award since its inception in 1952.

In her speech, she recognized Sidney Poitier for paving the way for black actors.

"In 1964, I was a little girl sitting on the linoleum floor of my mother's house in Milwaukee watching Anne Bancroft present the Oscar for best actor at the 36th Academy Awards,” she recalled.

“She opened the envelope and said five words that literally made history. 'The winner is Sidney Poitier,’” she continued. “Up to the stage came the most elegant man I had ever seen. I remember his tie was white and of course, his skin was black. And I'd never seen a black man being celebrated like that.”