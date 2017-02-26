Damien Chazelle becomes youngest-ever winner of director Oscar for 'La La Land'

“This was a movie about love, and I was lucky enough to fall in love while making it.”
Damien Chazelle concluded his acceptance speech for the directing Oscar by noting his girlfriend, Olivia Hamilton, sitting in the audience. “La La Land” is a bittersweet romantic musical starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling as a couple attempting to balance their relationship with their individual dreams of stardom and artistic ambition.
Among the many other prizes he has received this season with “La La land,” Chazelle also won directing awards from the Golden Globes and the Directors Guild of America. Before launching “La La Land,” Chazelle was nominated for an Oscar for adapted screenplay for his previous film “Whiplash.”
With the win at age 32, Chazelle becomes the youngest winner of the directing prize in Oscar history. He beat out the previous long-standing record holder — Norman Taurog, who took home the Oscar for “Skippy” at the 1931 ceremony — in age by only a matter of months.
