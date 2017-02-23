What time are the Oscars? And other important questions answered

Pop the Champagne, shimmy into that gown and call the limo — it’s time for the Oscars, darling.

While the majority of us are more likely to call an Uber and cozy up on a friend’s couch in sweats to watch the ultra-glam event, that doesn’t change the fact that the 89th Academy Awards are Sunday.

What time does the show start? And on what channel?

The film industry’s marquee event, which will be hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, will air live on ABC starting at 5:30 p.m. Pacific.

Pre-show festivities, including “The Oscars: All Access,” will kick off on the network and online via live stream at 4 p.m. Pacific.

Who is hosting?

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” star Jimmy Kimmel will host, and will face the requisite adulation and scrutiny that accompany the high-profile gig. He also hosted last year’s Primetime Emmy Awards, making him the first person to have anchored the Emmys and the Oscars in the same cycle. (That’s partly because ABC has hosted both events.)

Although Kimmel’s average Joe shtick may seem contradictory to the tony affair, his work at the Emmys garnered quite a bit of praise. The comedian will likely incorporate political humor into his routine, but he doesn’t think it will dominate this year’s show.

The winners, on the other hand, might have a thing or two to say about the state of affairs. (We’re looking at you, Meryl Streep. The actress drew the ire of Donald Trump when she called him out at the Golden Globes a few weeks before he was sworn in as president last month.)

“You hear people say, ‘I’m sick and tired of people talking politics at awards shows,’ ” Kimmel told The Times earlier this week. “Well, I’m sick and tired of people talking about how sick and tired they are of people talking about politics at awards shows.”

The White House has already said that the president will likely be too busy to watch the show, but that doesn’t mean he won’t have some sort of reaction to it.

At the helm behind the scenes are Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd, who will produce the telecast for the first time. De Luca is a three-time Oscar nominee who produced “Captain Phillips,” “Moneyball” and “The Social Network,” and Todd is the Emmy-nominated producer who worked on such films as “Live by Night,” “Memento” and “Jason Bourne.” Glenn Weiss will direct the show for the second consecutive year.

Who are the nominees?

Awards will be handed out in 24 categories during the telecast, and diversity is far more prevalent in this year’s class, with nonwhite actors nominated in every acting category. Meanwhile, Damien Chazelle’s musical, “La La Land,” dominated the nominations tally, pulling down 14, including for lead actor, lead actress, director and best picture.

In addition to “La La Land,” the best-picture nominees are: “Arrival,” “Fences, “Hacksaw Ridge,” “Hell or High Water,” “Hidden Figures,” “Lion,” “Manchester by the Sea” and “Moonlight.”

The lead actor nominees are: Casey Affleck for “Manchester by the Sea,” Andrew Garfield for “Hacksaw Ridge,” Ryan Gosling for “La La Land,” Viggo Mortensen for “Captain Fantastic” and Denzel Washington for “Fences.”

The lead actress nominees are: Emma Stone for “La La Land,” Natalie Portman for “Jackie,” Ruth Negga for “Loving,” Meryl Streep for “Florence Foster Jenkins” and Isabelle Huppert for “Elle.”

On the directing front, the nominees are: Denis Villeneuve for “Arrival,” Mel Gibson for “Hacksaw Ridge,” Chazelle for “La La Land,” Barry Jenkins for “Moonlight” and Kenneth Lonergan for “Manchester by the Sea.”

Who’s going to win?

You want predictions? We’ve got ’em! Our resident awards expert, Glenn Whipp, breaks it down for you here:

“ ‘La La Land!’ Repeat it nine times. Add the dynamic duo from ‘Fences’ and sprinkle in a little ‘Moonlight.’ And then cut to Meryl, clapping and crying,” he writes.

Who’s presenting?

Past winners and actors from blockbusters and art-house films will walk the Dolby stage to pass out this year’s gilded statuettes.