Why Director X chose Future to follow in Curtis Mayfield's footsteps curating the 'SuperFly' soundtrack

"I feel like I'm still working towards certain goals that I have in my life," Future demurred when asked about his response to his success. "I want to be able to feel comfortable enough to sit on a title like that. Right now I'm still learning, I'm still growing, still trying to find my way. I'm getting better by the day but at the same time I'm learning how to accept my role and understand that the work I've put in is cause for certain conversations. But during those conversations I want to be real with myself, knowing there's still a lot of work that I still want to do."