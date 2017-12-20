Rose Cousins' 'Natural Conclusion' stands as one of 2017's finest Americana albums

Nova Scotia singer-songwriter Rose Cousins delivered an exquisite album, “Natural Conclusion,” that’s easily one of the most distinguished Americana releases of 2017. The work was released back in February but remains one of the year’s most overlooked works.

With great aplomb, both as a writer and a vocalist, she examines fundamental aspects of human experience: loneliness, freedom, yearning for connection, the expectations we hold for ourselves, and hopes we maintain for others.

Her collaboration with producer Joe Henry brought considerable dimension to those themes, which she provided with achingly beautiful melodies and her assured singing, which traverses a gamut from vulnerability to steely strength.

“Natural Conclusions” generated a single Grammy Award nomination — a nod as best engineered non-classical album, recognizing Ryan Freeland and Joao Carvalho’s stunning technical work, but Cousins (and Henry) are every bit as worthy of kudos from their peers, and music aficionados, for so deeply moving a work as this.

Get the song on iTunes https://goo.gl/gLE5YM Official music video for "White Flag" from Rose Cousins' new album NATURAL CONCLUSION - www.rosecousins.com Directed by Shehab Illya ... Get the song on iTunes https://goo.gl/gLE5YM Official music video for "White Flag" from Rose Cousins' new album NATURAL CONCLUSION - www.rosecousins.com Directed by Shehab Illya ... SEE MORE VIDEOS

CAPTION Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." CAPTION Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." CAPTION Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp on what critics awards mean for the Oscars, factoring in the academy's expanding membership. Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp on what critics awards mean for the Oscars, factoring in the academy's expanding membership. CAPTION Two men return home from World War II to work on a farm, where they struggle to deal with racism and adjusting to life after war in "Mudbound." Video by Jason H. Neubert Two men return home from World War II to work on a farm, where they struggle to deal with racism and adjusting to life after war in "Mudbound." Video by Jason H. Neubert CAPTION It's quite the challenge trying to interview the energetic child stars of "The Florida Project." It's quite the challenge trying to interview the energetic child stars of "The Florida Project." CAPTION Director Dee Rees talks about casting Mary J. Blige, Carey Mulligan and Jason Mitchell for her film "Mudbound." After loving Mitchell's performance in "Straight Outta Compton," Rees said, "I'd be so lucky to get him in my film." Director Dee Rees talks about casting Mary J. Blige, Carey Mulligan and Jason Mitchell for her film "Mudbound." After loving Mitchell's performance in "Straight Outta Compton," Rees said, "I'd be so lucky to get him in my film."

randy.lewis@latimes.com