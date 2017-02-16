Friday's TV Highlights: 'Emerald City' on NBC

SERIES
MacGyver Mac and Jack (Lucas Till, George Eads) try to capture a fugitive (guest star Anthony DiRocco) but are challenged by the bounty-hunting Colton family (Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lance Gross, Javicia Leslie and Jermaine Rivers), characters from the original version of the show. 8 p.m. CBS
Grimm Rosalee (Bree Turner) plans a weekend celebration of Monroe’s (Silas Weir Mitchell) birthday with the gang at a hotel, but an employee seeking revenge targets Nick (David Giuntoli). 8 p.m. NBC
The Vampire Diaries Damon and Alaric (Ian Somerhalder, Matt Davis) find a way to defeat Cade (Wole Parks), but may not get to use it. 8 p.m. KTLA
Fashion Police Hosts Melissa Rivers, Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski, Nene Leakes and Margaret Cho look at New York Fashion Week. 8 p.m. E!
Dr. Ken Ken (Ken Jeong) diagnoses Pat’s (Dave Foley) bothersome rash and concludes it’s due to stress caused by a problematic romance with Megan (guest star Gillian Vigman). 8:30 p.m. ABC
Hawaii Five-0 The serial killer Dr. Madison Gray (guest star Elisabeth Rohm) turns up at headquarters covered in blood that turns out to be a match for Alicia Brown (recurring guest star Claire Forlani). McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) and his team are desperate to determine what happened. Duane “Dog” Chapman makes another guest appearance. 9 p.m. CBS
Emerald City Dorothy and Lucas (Adria Arjona, Oliver Jackson-Cohen) visit Glinda’s (Joely Richardson) castle, and the Wizard (Vincent D’Onofrio) travels to the Kingdom of Ev. 9 p.m. NBC
Reign Mary (Adelaide Kane) realizes a traitor is in her inner circle while Elizabeth (Rachel Skarsten) plots with Narcisse (Craig Parker) to attain ultimate power. Megan Follows, Spencer Macpherson, Will Kemp, Celina Sinden and Rose Williams also star. 9 p.m. KTLA
Great Performances In the new episode “New York City Ballet in Paris” the company performs an all-Balanchine program that includes the Walpurgisnacht Ballet and La Valse, set to music by Charles Gounod and Maurice Ravel. 9 p.m. KOCE
Austin City Limits British band Foals performs songs from “What Went Down.” Also R.E.M.’s Peter Buck joins Alejandro Escovedo to perform songs from “Burn Something Beautiful.” 9 p.m. KLCS
Blue Bloods Danny’s (Donnie Wahlberg) brother-in-law (guest star Kevin Dillon, “Entourage”) is in trouble with the mob and needs help. Steven Bauer (“Ray Donovan”) also guest stars. 10 p.m. CBS
Animal Nation With Anthony Anderson Jerry O’Connell visits for a “Kangaroo Jack” reunion and Loni Love (“The Real”) brings pictures of her unique animal hat in this new episode. 10 p.m. Animal Planet
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Geraldo Rivera; Olivia Culpo; Evan Handler; Adam Friedman performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America The cast of “Big Little Lies”; professional dancers Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Natalie Zea (“The Detour”); Elissa Goodman; Nicole Lapin. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly Malin Akerman (“Billions”); Theresa Caputo (“Long Island Medium”); Bebe Rexha performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Trevor Noah. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Carla Hall (“The Chew”); Pete Holmes (“Crashing”). (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
The Doctors A basketball player’s eyeball pops out. (N) 11 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”); chef Gesine Bullock-Prado. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Cher. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show A family menu that has tasty items on it helps to lose weight and is affordable. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Steve Harvey (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Bridget Moynahan (“John Wick 2”); JoAnna Garcia Swisher (“Fist Fight”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV and midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman storms off the stage and has an emotional backstage conversation. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kate Hudson. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Deon Cole. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Charlie Rose: The Week (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE
Washington Week (N) 8 p.m. KOCE
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Eleanor Holmes Norton; Rina Shah Bharara; Siobhan Bennett. (N) 10 p.m. KVCR
Real Time With Bill Maher Milo Yiannopoulos, Breitbart News; Leah Remini; former Rep. Jack Kingston (R-Ga.); terrorism expert Malcolm Nance; Larry Wilmore. (N) 10 p.m. HBO
Tavis Smiley Eric Braeden. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Joel McHale; Zoe Kravitz; Ryan Adams performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Julie Andrews; Christina Hendricks. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
