Friday's TV Highlights: 'Emerald City' on NBC

SERIES

MacGyver Mac and Jack (Lucas Till, George Eads) try to capture a fugitive (guest star Anthony DiRocco) but are challenged by the bounty-hunting Colton family (Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lance Gross, Javicia Leslie and Jermaine Rivers), characters from the original version of the show. 8 p.m. CBS

Grimm Rosalee (Bree Turner) plans a weekend celebration of Monroe’s (Silas Weir Mitchell) birthday with the gang at a hotel, but an employee seeking revenge targets Nick (David Giuntoli). 8 p.m. NBC

The Vampire Diaries Damon and Alaric (Ian Somerhalder, Matt Davis) find a way to defeat Cade (Wole Parks), but may not get to use it. 8 p.m. KTLA

Fashion Police Hosts Melissa Rivers, Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski, Nene Leakes and Margaret Cho look at New York Fashion Week. 8 p.m. E!

Dr. Ken Ken (Ken Jeong) diagnoses Pat’s (Dave Foley) bothersome rash and concludes it’s due to stress caused by a problematic romance with Megan (guest star Gillian Vigman). 8:30 p.m. ABC

Hawaii Five-0 The serial killer Dr. Madison Gray (guest star Elisabeth Rohm) turns up at headquarters covered in blood that turns out to be a match for Alicia Brown (recurring guest star Claire Forlani). McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) and his team are desperate to determine what happened. Duane “Dog” Chapman makes another guest appearance. 9 p.m. CBS

Emerald City Dorothy and Lucas (Adria Arjona, Oliver Jackson-Cohen) visit Glinda’s (Joely Richardson) castle, and the Wizard (Vincent D’Onofrio) travels to the Kingdom of Ev. 9 p.m. NBC

Reign Mary (Adelaide Kane) realizes a traitor is in her inner circle while Elizabeth (Rachel Skarsten) plots with Narcisse (Craig Parker) to attain ultimate power. Megan Follows, Spencer Macpherson, Will Kemp, Celina Sinden and Rose Williams also star. 9 p.m. KTLA

Great Performances In the new episode “New York City Ballet in Paris” the company performs an all-Balanchine program that includes the Walpurgisnacht Ballet and La Valse, set to music by Charles Gounod and Maurice Ravel. 9 p.m. KOCE

Austin City Limits British band Foals performs songs from “What Went Down.” Also R.E.M.’s Peter Buck joins Alejandro Escovedo to perform songs from “Burn Something Beautiful.” 9 p.m. KLCS

Blue Bloods Danny’s (Donnie Wahlberg) brother-in-law (guest star Kevin Dillon, “Entourage”) is in trouble with the mob and needs help. Steven Bauer (“Ray Donovan”) also guest stars. 10 p.m. CBS

Animal Nation With Anthony Anderson Jerry O’Connell visits for a “Kangaroo Jack” reunion and Loni Love (“The Real”) brings pictures of her unique animal hat in this new episode. 10 p.m. Animal Planet

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Geraldo Rivera; Olivia Culpo; Evan Handler; Adam Friedman performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America The cast of “Big Little Lies”; professional dancers Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Natalie Zea (“The Detour”); Elissa Goodman; Nicole Lapin. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Malin Akerman (“Billions”); Theresa Caputo (“Long Island Medium”); Bebe Rexha performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Trevor Noah. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Carla Hall (“The Chew”); Pete Holmes (“Crashing”). (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Doctors A basketball player’s eyeball pops out. (N) 11 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”); chef Gesine Bullock-Prado. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Cher. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show A family menu that has tasty items on it helps to lose weight and is affordable. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Steve Harvey (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Bridget Moynahan (“John Wick 2”); JoAnna Garcia Swisher (“Fist Fight”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV and midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman storms off the stage and has an emotional backstage conversation. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kate Hudson. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Deon Cole. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Charlie Rose: The Week (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE

Washington Week (N) 8 p.m. KOCE

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Eleanor Holmes Norton; Rina Shah Bharara; Siobhan Bennett. (N) 10 p.m. KVCR

Real Time With Bill Maher Milo Yiannopoulos, Breitbart News; Leah Remini; former Rep. Jack Kingston (R-Ga.); terrorism expert Malcolm Nance; Larry Wilmore. (N) 10 p.m. HBO

Tavis Smiley Eric Braeden. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS