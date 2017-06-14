Thursday's TV highlights: 'AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Diane Keaton' on TNT

SERIES
Naked and Afraid Two fans of this outdoor-adventure are chosen to take part in a 14-day survival challenge in this new episode. 8 p.m. Discovery Channel
Nashville Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) looks for a hit to help resuscitate her career in a new episode of the music-biz drama. 9 p.m. CMT
Flip or Flop Tarek and Christina go after a three-bedroom house in Whittier in the home-makeover series’ season premiere. 9 p.m. HGTV
Murder Among Friends The true-crime series returns for another season. 9 p.m. Investigation Discovery
Beat Bobby Flay Chefs Anne Burrell and Marcus Samuelsson go head to head in a new episode of the culinary competition. 10 p.m. Food Network
Alone Family members must find each other after being separated and then stranded on Northern Vancouver Island in the reality series’ season premiere. 10 p.m. History Channel
Queen of the South Teresa (Alice Braga) and her crew try to fix a high-stakes horse race on a new episode of this narco-drama based on the Spanish-language telenovela “La Reina del Sur.” 10 p.m. USA
SPECIALS
2017 BET Awards Nominations DJ Khaled hosts a preview of the annual ceremony set to air Sunday, June 25. 9 p.m. BET
The Putin Interviews This four-night special featuring a series of talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Oscar-winning filmmaker Oliver Stone concludes. 9 p.m. Showtime
AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Diane Keaton The Oscar-winning actress (“Annie Hall”) is feted by some of Tinseltown’s finest, including Al Pacino, Warren Beatty amd Woody Allen, in this new special filmed at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. 10 p.m. TN
MOVIES
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof Paul Newman, Elizabeth Taylor and Burl Ives star in this 1958 adaptation of Tennessee Williams’ Pulitzer Prize-winning drama about a particularly dysfunctional Southern family. 9 p.m. Turner Classic Movies
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Gen. Stanley McChrystal (U.S. Army-ret.) and author Chris Fussell; journalist Malcolm Gladwell. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Olivia Wilde; Gwyneth Paltrow; Backyard BBQ with Al; Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif; ambush makeover; fathers; Mark McGrath performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Jim Gaffigan; Ilana Glazer and Zoe Kravitz. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Interior designer Moll Anderson; Glen Campbell’s wife and daughter discusses his new farewell album. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live with Kelly and Ryan Larry the Cable Guy; Claire Foy (“The Crown”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Jessica Alba; will.i.am; entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Mario Cantone. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Mandy Moore and Claire Holt (“47 Meters Down”). (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Harvey Motivational speaker Bill Wooditch. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Unfit mother. 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Scott Foley (“Scandal”); Little Big Town performs. 3 p.m. KNBC
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, midnight KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Whoopi Goldberg. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Armie Hammer; Gavin Degraw performs. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
Tavis Smiley Alan Alda; musician Benjamin Booker. (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ethan Hawke; Lorde performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Milo Ventimiglia; Judy Greer; comic Keith Alberstadt. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Andy Samberg; Jillian Bell; 2 Chainz performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jamie Foxx; Ansel Elgort; Beth Ditto performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Andy Cohen; filmmaker Patty Jenkins (“Wonder Woman”); author Rakesh Satyal. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Golf The 2017 U.S. Open Golf Championship tees off at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis. 8 a.m. FS1, 3 p.m. Fox
