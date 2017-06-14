Thursday's TV highlights: 'AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Diane Keaton' on TNT

SERIES

Naked and Afraid Two fans of this outdoor-adventure are chosen to take part in a 14-day survival challenge in this new episode. 8 p.m. Discovery Channel

Nashville Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) looks for a hit to help resuscitate her career in a new episode of the music-biz drama. 9 p.m. CMT

Flip or Flop Tarek and Christina go after a three-bedroom house in Whittier in the home-makeover series’ season premiere. 9 p.m. HGTV

Murder Among Friends The true-crime series returns for another season. 9 p.m. Investigation Discovery

Beat Bobby Flay Chefs Anne Burrell and Marcus Samuelsson go head to head in a new episode of the culinary competition. 10 p.m. Food Network

Alone Family members must find each other after being separated and then stranded on Northern Vancouver Island in the reality series’ season premiere. 10 p.m. History Channel

Queen of the South Teresa (Alice Braga) and her crew try to fix a high-stakes horse race on a new episode of this narco-drama based on the Spanish-language telenovela “La Reina del Sur.” 10 p.m. USA

SPECIALS

2017 BET Awards Nominations DJ Khaled hosts a preview of the annual ceremony set to air Sunday, June 25. 9 p.m. BET

The Putin Interviews This four-night special featuring a series of talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Oscar-winning filmmaker Oliver Stone concludes. 9 p.m. Showtime

AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Diane Keaton The Oscar-winning actress (“Annie Hall”) is feted by some of Tinseltown’s finest, including Al Pacino, Warren Beatty amd Woody Allen, in this new special filmed at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. 10 p.m. TN

MOVIES

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof Paul Newman, Elizabeth Taylor and Burl Ives star in this 1958 adaptation of Tennessee Williams’ Pulitzer Prize-winning drama about a particularly dysfunctional Southern family. 9 p.m. Turner Classic Movies

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Gen. Stanley McChrystal (U.S. Army-ret.) and author Chris Fussell; journalist Malcolm Gladwell. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Olivia Wilde; Gwyneth Paltrow; Backyard BBQ with Al; Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif; ambush makeover; fathers; Mark McGrath performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Jim Gaffigan; Ilana Glazer and Zoe Kravitz. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Interior designer Moll Anderson; Glen Campbell’s wife and daughter discusses his new farewell album. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live with Kelly and Ryan Larry the Cable Guy; Claire Foy (“The Crown”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Jessica Alba; will.i.am; entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Mario Cantone. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Mandy Moore and Claire Holt (“47 Meters Down”). (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey Motivational speaker Bill Wooditch. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Unfit mother. 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Scott Foley (“Scandal”); Little Big Town performs. 3 p.m. KNBC

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, midnight KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Whoopi Goldberg. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Armie Hammer; Gavin Degraw performs. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

Tavis Smiley Alan Alda; musician Benjamin Booker. (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ethan Hawke; Lorde performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Milo Ventimiglia; Judy Greer; comic Keith Alberstadt. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Andy Samberg; Jillian Bell; 2 Chainz performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jamie Foxx; Ansel Elgort; Beth Ditto performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Andy Cohen; filmmaker Patty Jenkins (“Wonder Woman”); author Rakesh Satyal. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

Golf The 2017 U.S. Open Golf Championship tees off at Erin Hills in Erin, Wis. 8 a.m. FS1, 3 p.m. Fox