Friday's TV highlights: 'Trailblazer Honors' on Logo and VH1

SERIES

The Originals This spinoff of “The Vampire Diaries” ends its fourth season already renewed for a fifth. With Joseph Morgan and guest star Summer Fontana. 8 p.m. KTLA

Ginormous Food Host Josh Denny samples super-sized eats in Cleveland in this new episode. 8 p.m. Food Network

RuPaul’s Drag Race The winning drag queen is revealed as this reality competition wraps another season. 8 p.m. VH1

What Would You Do? The hidden-camera series that subjects everyday folks to tricky moral dilemmas is back with new episodes. 9 p.m. ABC

The Great British Baking Show The contests vie in a series of challenges involving bread in this new episode. With judges Paul Hollywood and Mary Berry and hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins. 9 p.m. KOCE

Dark Matter Three (Anthony Lemke) finds himself trapped in a time loop and reliving the same day over and over in this new episode of the sci-fi/action drama. 9 p.m. Syfy

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars The unscripted series ends another season. 9 p.m. WE

20/20 This new episode documents the tragic case of 21-year-old Otto Warmbier, accused of trying to steal a propaganda poster from his North Korean hotel while visiting that country, then sentenced to 15 years of hard labor for that crime. He was recently returned to the U.S. in a coma and died on June 19. 10 p.m. ABC

Crossroads Veteran R&B group Earth, Wind & Fire shares the stage with country artists who include Lady Antebellum, Martina McBride, Rascal Flatts and Sara Evans in this new installment of the concert series. 10 p.m. CMT

Wynonna Earp Our heroine (Melanie Scrofano) faces off with an evil genie on a new episode of the supernatural western. 10 p.m. Syfy

Playing House This sitcom starring comedy gal pals Lennon Parham and Jessica St. Clair returns with a pair of new episodes. 11 and 11:30 p.m. USA

SPECIALS

The Boston Strangler: The Hunt for a Killer This new docu-special looks back at the case of the serial killer who terrorized the city back in the 1960s. 9 p.m. Investigation Discovery

Logo Trailblazer Honors 2017 Pop music’s Cyndi Lauper, LGTBQ activist Cleve Jones, famed choreographer Alvin Ailey and the co-creators of the hit sitcom “Will & Grace” are the honorees at the fourth annual ceremony. 9 p.m. Logo, VH1

MOVIES

More Than T “Transparent” director Silas Howard’s new documentary explores the experiences of six transgender people. 7 p.m. Showtime

Morgan Kate Mara, Toby Jones, Paul Giamatti and “Game of Thrones’” Rose Leslie star this 2016 horror flick about scientists trapped in a top-secret facility with a violent bioengineered child. 8 p.m. Cinemax

The Band Wagon Fred Astaire and Cyd Charisse stars in this classic 1953 backstage musical directed by Vincente Minnelli. 8 p.m. KCET

Love Is Strange John Lithgow and Alfred Molina play a recently married gay couple whose domestic life is unexpectedly upended in this 2014 drama. 10 p.m. KCET

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Andy Grammer performs; Rachel Bilson; Louis Licari. (N) 10 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Little Big Town performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Lyndsey Parker, Yahoo; composer John Debney ("Score"); Ezra Frech, Angel City games (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live with Kelly and Ryan Laura Prepon and Steven Yeun; Michael Franti and Spearhead. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Kumail Nanjiani and writer Emily V. Gordon ("The Big Sick"). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Paul Shaffer; Carnie Wilson; Daniel Goddard. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey Steve’s daddy-daughter dance. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Charlie Rose -- the Week (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE

Washington Week Senate Republicans's bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act: Sarah Kliff, Vox; Susan Davis, NPR; Philip Rucker, the Washington Post; Kelly O’Donnell, NBC (N) 8 p.m. KOCE

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Crunk feminism. (N) 10 p.m. KVCR

Real Time With Bill Maher Counter-extremism expert Maajid Nawaz; attorney Richard Painter; Bianna Golodryga; Charlie Sykes; Bradley Whitford. (N) 10 p.m. HBO and 11:30 p.m. HBO

Tavis Smiley Trumpeter Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Keanu Reeves; Cat Deeley; Ali Kolbert. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

