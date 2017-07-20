Friday's TV highlights: 'Descendants 2' and more

SERIES

CNN Special Report Correspondent Kyra Phillips presents previously unreleased recordings related to the O.J. Simpson murder trial in “After OJ: The Fuhrman Tapes Revealed.” 7 p.m. CNN

Killjoys An ambush sends a desperate Dutch and Johnny (Hannah John-Kamen, Aaron Ashmore) running for help in a new episode of the space-set action drama. 8 p.m. Syfy

The Great British Baking Show The six remaining contestants are tasked with reproducing a hard-to-assemble French delicacy in this new episode. Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood judge the results. 9 p.m. KOCE

Nazi Megastructures A new installment recalls Hitler’s air force, the dreaded Luftwaffe. 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel

Raven’s Home Former child star Raven-Symoné returns in this new followup to her hit 2003-2007 cable sitcom, “That’s So Raven.” 10 p.m. Disney Channel

Wynonna Earp Wynonna and Doc’s (Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon) relationship causes problems for the rest of the team in a new episode of this western-horror mashup. 10 p.m. Syfy

SPECIALS

VICE Special Report: A World in Disarray Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair are among those weighing in on the current geopolitical situation in this new special. 10 p.m. HBO

Syfy Live From Comic-Con “Firefly’s” Alan Tudyk and “Doctor Who’s” Karen Gillan are host Zachary Levi’s guests for a second night of coverage from the big pop-culture celebration in San Diego. 11 p.m. Syfy

MOVIES

Rear Window Turner Classic Movies’ “50 Years of Hitchcock” celebration continues and includes the Master of Suspense’s nail-biting 1954 thriller starring James Stewart, Grace Kelly and Raymond Burr. 5 p.m. TCM

Disney’s Descendants 2 Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce, Sofia Carson and Booboo Stewart return for this sequel to the 2015 made-for-cable musical about the offspring of classic Disney characters. 8 p.m. ABC, Disney Channel, Disney XD, Freeform, Lifetime

Moon Sam Rockwell stars in director Duncan Jones’ 2009 sci-fi fable about one seemingly solitary human at a lunar mining facility. 10 p.m. KCET

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Chris Fischer, OCEARCH. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Rossen Reports; summer etiquette with Thomas Farley; Harry Styles and Fionn Whitehead (“Dunkirk”); Jada Pinkett Smith; Lilliana’s Luxe for Less. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Zedd performs with Alessia Cara and Liam Payne. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Bruce Bozzi Jr., the Palm Restaurants. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live with Kelly and Ryan Former Vice President Al Gore; Jenna Dewan Tatum; Jonathan and Drew Scott (“Property Brothers”); comedian Hannah Hart. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah and Regina Hall (“Girls Trip”). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Kaley Cuoco. 10 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Bryce Dallas Howard; Tiffany Haddish (“Girls Trip”). (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Rachael Ray and Lara Spencer. 1 p.m. KTTV

The Real 1 p.m. KCOP

The Doctors Dating website for miserable singles; a birth control shot for men; duckweed. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey Jake Johnson (“New Girl”). 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Keith Urban. 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil Man with a wife and a mistress and families with each. 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Matt Damon. 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Taraji P. Henson; Mel B. 3 p.m. KTTV

Charlie Rose -- The Week (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE

Washington Week (N) 8 p.m. KOCE

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.) (delegate; at large); Republican strategist Jennifer Higgins. (N) 10 p.m. KVCR

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, midnight KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS

Tavis Smiley Singer Judy Collins. (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kevin Bacon; Jenna Dewan Tatum; comic Nate Bargatze. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Kenneth Branagh. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Adam Carolla; Jacob Batalon (“Spider-Man: Homecoming”); the Kills perform. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Benicio Del Toro; Diane Lane; Michael Fassbender. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Kate McKinnon; Brian Tyree Henry; Janet Mock. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC