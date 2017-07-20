Friday's TV highlights: 'Descendants 2' and more

SERIES
CNN Special Report Correspondent Kyra Phillips presents previously unreleased recordings related to the O.J. Simpson murder trial in “After OJ: The Fuhrman Tapes Revealed.” 7 p.m. CNN
Killjoys An ambush sends a desperate Dutch and Johnny (Hannah John-Kamen, Aaron Ashmore) running for help in a new episode of the space-set action drama. 8 p.m. Syfy
The Great British Baking Show The six remaining contestants are tasked with reproducing a hard-to-assemble French delicacy in this new episode. Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood judge the results. 9 p.m. KOCE
Nazi Megastructures A new installment recalls Hitler’s air force, the dreaded Luftwaffe. 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel
Raven’s Home Former child star Raven-Symoné returns in this new followup to her hit 2003-2007 cable sitcom, “That’s So Raven.” 10 p.m. Disney Channel
Wynonna Earp Wynonna and Doc’s (Melanie Scrofano, Tim Rozon) relationship causes problems for the rest of the team in a new episode of this western-horror mashup. 10 p.m. Syfy
SPECIALS
VICE Special Report: A World in Disarray Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair are among those weighing in on the current geopolitical situation in this new special. 10 p.m. HBO
Syfy Live From Comic-Con “Firefly’s” Alan Tudyk and “Doctor Who’s” Karen Gillan are host Zachary Levi’s guests for a second night of coverage from the big pop-culture celebration in San Diego. 11 p.m. Syfy
MOVIES
Rear Window Turner Classic Movies’ “50 Years of Hitchcock” celebration continues and includes the Master of Suspense’s nail-biting 1954 thriller starring James Stewart, Grace Kelly and Raymond Burr. 5 p.m. TCM
Disney’s Descendants 2 Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce, Sofia Carson and Booboo Stewart return for this sequel to the 2015 made-for-cable musical about the offspring of classic Disney characters. 8 p.m. ABC, Disney Channel, Disney XD, Freeform, Lifetime
Moon Sam Rockwell stars in director Duncan Jones’ 2009 sci-fi fable about one seemingly solitary human at a lunar mining facility. 10 p.m. KCET
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Chris Fischer, OCEARCH. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Rossen Reports; summer etiquette with Thomas Farley; Harry Styles and Fionn Whitehead (“Dunkirk”); Jada Pinkett Smith; Lilliana’s Luxe for Less. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Zedd performs with Alessia Cara and Liam Payne. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Bruce Bozzi Jr., the Palm Restaurants. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live with Kelly and Ryan Former Vice President Al Gore; Jenna Dewan Tatum; Jonathan and Drew Scott (“Property Brothers”); comedian Hannah Hart. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah and Regina Hall (“Girls Trip”). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Kaley Cuoco. 10 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Bryce Dallas Howard; Tiffany Haddish (“Girls Trip”). (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Rachael Ray and Lara Spencer. 1 p.m. KTTV
The Real 1 p.m. KCOP
The Doctors Dating website for miserable singles; a birth control shot for men; duckweed. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Harvey Jake Johnson (“New Girl”). 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Keith Urban. 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil Man with a wife and a mistress and families with each. 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Matt Damon. 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Taraji P. Henson; Mel B. 3 p.m. KTTV
Charlie Rose -- The Week (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE
Washington Week (N) 8 p.m. KOCE
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.) (delegate; at large); Republican strategist Jennifer Higgins. (N) 10 p.m. KVCR
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, midnight KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS
Tavis Smiley Singer Judy Collins. (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kevin Bacon; Jenna Dewan Tatum; comic Nate Bargatze. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Kenneth Branagh. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Adam Carolla; Jacob Batalon (“Spider-Man: Homecoming”); the Kills perform. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Benicio Del Toro; Diane Lane; Michael Fassbender. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Kate McKinnon; Brian Tyree Henry; Janet Mock. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Sofia Boutella; Potty Mouth performs; podcaster Emily V. Gordon. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
