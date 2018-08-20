Monday's TV highlights: 'Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney'

SERIES
American Ninja Warrior In the Minneapolis city finals, players compete for spot in the finals, to be held in Las Vegas. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila are the hosts, and Kristine Leahy cohosts. 8 p.m. NBC
So You Think You Can Dance The top eight perform and one dancer is eliminated in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
Better Call Saul Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) puts a risky plan into motion, while Kim (Rhea Seehorn) ponders her future, especially whether it includes Jimmy. Michael Mando, Jonathan Banks and Patrick Fabian also star. 9 p.m. AMC
Elementary Holmes and Watson (Jonny Lee Miller, Lucy Liu) suspect a murdered zoologist was killed either because of his numerous affairs or his research. Also in this new episode, Holmes becomes the victim of identity theft when his medical records are stolen. Aidan Quinn also stars. 10 p.m. CBS
Lodge 49 Liz and Dud (Sonya Cassidy, Wyatt Russell) hold a memorial for their father, while Ernie and Connie (Brent Jennings, Linda Emond) finally get a weekend alone together. 10 p.m. AMC
SPECIALS
Carpool Karaoke: When Corden Met McCartney Live From Liverpool This special airs new footage from Paul McCartney’s Carpool Karaoke segment, in which the former Beatle takes fellow Brit James Corden on a tour of his hometown. 8 p.m. CBS
2018 MTV Video Music Awards The broadcast returns to Radio City Music Hall in New York, with performances by Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Travis Scott, Post Malone, Logic featuring Ryan Tedder, and this year's Video Vanguard recipient, Jennifer Lopez. Pre-show, 8 p.m. MTV; Awards, 9 p.m. MTV and simulcast on BET, CMT,Comedy Central, LOGO, Paramount and TV Land.
MOVIES
Rebels on Pointe This 2017 documentary, provides an entertaining and frequently amusing look at Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo, an all-male drag ballet company founded more than 40 years ago in New York. 9 p.m. Starz
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Nick Thompson, Wired; Anthony Salvanto. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Anthony Carrino and John Colaneri (“What Can You Do with a Toolbox?”); Aaron Wolf (“Restoring Tomorrow”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan J.K. Simmons (“Counterpart”); Danielle Brooks (“Orange Is the New Black”); Kevin Pereira. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Katty Kay and Claire Shipman. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Conan Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson; Jimmy O. Yang. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
Amanpour on PBS (N) 12:30 a.m. KOCE
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Baseball The Dodgers host the St. Louis Cardinals 7 p.m. KTLA and SNLA
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of Aug. 19 - 25, 2018, in PDF format