In 'Game of Thrones' and 'Handmaid's Tale,' the top Emmy nominees reflect a revolution at different points

Scheduled to enter its eighth and final season next year, “Game of Thrones” has been a fixture on the pop cultural landscape longer, to say nothing of the impression it has made on Emmy voters. Since its 2011 debut; the series based on the novels by George R.R. Martin has earned a regal 128 nominations and 38 wins; at the 2016 awards, it became the most decorated fictional series in Emmy history. It has also, rather unexpectedly, become a symbol of the rise of powerful women in the new TV landscape — the infamous brothel and rape scenes that plagued early seasons have fallen away to a battle between queens.