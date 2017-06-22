Meet Angel and Dren, the twin DJs serving beats to the fashion crowd

“DJing is reading a room and knowing how to juggle people and what they want and what you want,” says Angel Coleman, one half of twin DJ duo Angel and Dren. Intuition is key — or perhaps in their case, it’s twin telepathy.

Born in the Bronx to Jamaican immigrants, Angel and Dren, 26, grew up surrounded by music. “You couldn’t block it out if you tried,” says Angel. Dren says her sister spontaneously proposed DJing after spending some time “messing around” with a friend’s equipment.

“She was like, ‘I know we’ve never done music professionally, but I played around for an hour and I loved this and we have to pursue this,” she says. “The next week we got equipment.”

What was once a hobby turned into a livelihood and this year, the sisters found themselves spinning at major music festivals like Governors Ball and Coachella, where they played at Jeremy Scott’s Candy Crush-themed bash. Music has been their “in” to the fashion world. Whether they’re holding court at Saks Fifth Avenue or twinning at the Polo Classic, the ladies are setting themselves up to be fashion’s next favorite sister duo. A partnership with Nike also helps, of course.

“We started working with Nike about a year ago,” says Angel. “We shot campaigns with them, we’ve DJ’d for them a bunch of times in a couple of stores and different events, we’ve done some running stuff with them. It’s cool because our sneaker collection has [something] for whatever is going on.”

And if Angel has it, so does Dren. That’s the beauty of having a sister who’s the same size as you — you can share (or steal) each other’s clothes. But then again, a closet for two means twice the amount of clothing.

Seher Sikandar / WWD Angel and Dren Angel and Dren (Seher Sikandar / WWD)

“We’re clothing hoarders,” admits Angel. “We can stand to let go of some things.”

“Yeah, but I always have that fear that a year is gonna pass and something that I’ve been holding onto for a long time and that I haven’t worn is gonna come back and I will have just purged it,” counters Dren. “But I do think I could stand to get rid of a few items. Right now, our closet is sporty, but — I don’t know what another word is.”

“Some glam stuff,” Angel fills in.

As many DJs and producers do, the twins draw inspiration — both musically and sartorially — from other artists. Dren loves “classics, like Janet Jackson,” and is channeling Aaliyah that particular day. Angel names Michael Jackson, Kanye and “older N.E.R.D.” as some of her favorites.

While the twins are focusing on making a name for themselves within the intersection of the fashion and music worlds, they’re keeping their eyes on the big leagues. When asked about their ideal gig, Angel seems to have an answer already prepared, much to the surprise of Dren.

“Do you know what I’m gonna say?” asks Angel.

“I don’t know — I kinda wanna know,” says Dren.

“Met Gala 2018,” Angel reveals.

“Wow, mind blown. She’s right. Yes, Angel, speak your truth.”

“Mic drop. Put me in the game, coach. That’s all. That’s it.”

Do you hear that, Anna Wintour?

