Vogue posts naked photo of Celine Dion on Instagram

Vogue has officially declared its love for Celine Dion.

In a series of Instagram posts with the hashtag #CelineTakesCouture, the magazine followed the pop diva as she took in shows by Dior and Giambattista Valli in Paris, and posed on a windowsill at the Schiaparelli headquarters overlooking Place Vendôme.

The pièce de résistance was an image of the singer sitting naked on a chair as she changed outfits between shows. In the extended caption that accompanied the image, Vogue noted that for the past five years, she has worn haute couture almost exclusively on stage.

“She performs a minimum of two hours a night, five or six nights a week, dancing and curtsying and generally gesticulating sans abandon, in handmade, hand-beaded delicacies designed solely to walk a catwalk or a carpet (and often with handlers),” it reported.

“For Dion’s orders, the houses send teams to Nevada for typically three fittings, before the garments are ultimately finished at her local private atelier. Armani Privé, Schiaparelli, Giambattista Valli, Versace…only a partial list. Everyone, basically,” it added.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWHOIjtArO-/?taken-by=voguemagazine&hl=en

The performer is on a European tour, with several concerts scheduled in Paris this week. In the past year, she has worked with stylist Law Roach on updating her wardrobe with edgy labels like Off-White and Vetements.

Dion has also been forging closer ties with Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour. She attended her first Met Gala this year, and Roach suggested to WWD that the Canadian singer could promote designers belonging to the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWH_VlrAei2/?taken-by=voguemagazine&hl=en

Her appearance at the Paris shows, flanked by Vogue staffers, sparked speculation that she could soon grace the pages of the magazine. That wasn’t counting the power of digital — that naked pic has already garnered more than 120,000 likes.

Fashion Videos

ALSO

John Paul DeJoria, billionaire co-founder of Paul Mitchell Systems, shares his 'Good Fortune' and more

The trendiest shoe of the summer comes from SoCal skate parks, not New York runways

Model Georgia May Jagger rides the waves into a new Volcom fashion collaboration