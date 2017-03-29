Speakers at 5th annual Forbes Women's Summit to include Kim Kardashian West, Lena Dunham, Judge Judy

Forbes unveiled a high-profile roaster of speakers for its 2017 Women’s Summit. Kim Kardashian, Lena Dunham and Judge Judy Sheindlin are among the speakers whose names need no identifier. Other influential female figures slated to speak at Spring Studios, the event space in downtown Manhattan, on June 12 and 13 will include Cecile Richards, the president of Planned Parenthood; journalist and female empowerment advocate Gretchen Carlson; SoulCycle chief executive officer Melanie Whelan, and Gwynne Shotwell, the president and chief operating officer of SpaceX.

“What helps make this summit so fresh is that we bring in an eclectic group from year to year, and we have a mix of women from different industries and different stages of their careers,” executive vice president of Forbes Media and publisher of Forbes Women Moira Forbes said. “Women who don’t normally sit in the same room or attend the same conference are sitting side by side, and it’s through this setting that we are fostering meaningful collaboration. Our goal is to always scale insights beyond the summit, and the interest and hunger to have these conversations only continue.”

Forbes has a robust events business, an increasingly lucrative source of revenue for many media companies, and hosts 10 global summits each year. “The Forbes Women’s Summit is a key growth driver for 2017 revenue and a core part of Forbes’ ‘Live’ strategy,” a Forbes spokeswoman said.

This will be the fifth year of the annual Forbes Women’s Summit, and this year’s theme is “Navigating a New Tomorrow” — an especially timely one given the issues raised by the recent presidential election and the political atmosphere.

“In the current political climate, it’s become more important than ever to convene dialogue around issues that matter most to women in America today and to bring together leaders who are committed to driving real action,” Forbes said. “Summit attendees have diverse points of view, but they’re united by a desire to bridge the deep political divides and to advance policies that allow girls and women to achieve their fullest potential within this country.”

Caption America's most Irish city (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) Caption America's most Irish city (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) Caption How to handle daylight saving time Here are 5 tips for dealing with the time change. Here are 5 tips for dealing with the time change. Caption The snow just keeps coming at mammoth More than 500 inches have piled up at the Eastern Sierra resort. More than 500 inches have piled up at the Eastern Sierra resort. Caption Why the Margherita pot stickers at Orsa & Winston pop out The Margherita pot stickers at Orsa & Winston pack the flavors of a Margherita pizza in a smaller form. The Margherita pot stickers at Orsa & Winston pack the flavors of a Margherita pizza in a smaller form. Caption Dior Addict Lacquer Stick Peter Philips, creative and image director of Dior Makeup, demonstrates the new Dior Addict Lacquer Stick. Peter Philips, creative and image director of Dior Makeup, demonstrates the new Dior Addict Lacquer Stick.

ALSO

Inside Dolce & Gabbana's exclusive celebration of life, love, opera and couture

Frédéric Malle puts the finishing touches on a new perfume launch and Melrose Place store

Capes, gowns and 'Filthy Feminist' T-shirts among the highlights of Los Angeles' assorted fashion weeks