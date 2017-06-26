Quay eyewear taps Kylie Jenner for new sunglass collaboration

Kylie Jenner may already have cornered the market on lips, but she’s venturing into eyewear territory via a collaboration with Melbourne-based Quay Australia. The Quay x Kylie capsule collection, composed of four limited-edition styles and 11 stockkeeping units, will be available July 11 on QuayAustralia.com and retailers worldwide for $75 to $80 retail.

“We’ve found the perfect collaborator in Kylie. Her social media influence is unparalleled and she is known for her dynamic style and edge that her followers want to emulate,” said Quay Australia founder Linda Hammond.

Jenner has been hands-on designing the collection with the Quay team, saying, “I’ve been wearing Quay Australia sunglasses for a long time.”

The collection features a diverse range of styles, including an oversized shield, sportswear-inspired aviators, petite cat eyes and minimalistic geometric frames. Each pair of sunglasses comes with a premium case and cleaning cloth.

As one of the world’s most-followed people on social media, Jenner has amassed a combined following of over 175 million users and has an influence on everything from beauty to fashion. A digital campaign using the #QuayXKylie hashtag will be used to promote the collaboration on socialmedia and online.

Quay Australia was born 12 years ago on the festival circuit, surrounded by music artists and festival-goers who inspired the brand to create cool, affordable shades, from dramatically oversized aviators to reflective lenses and bold cat eyes.

Worn by countless celebrities and known for its influencer collaborations, the brand is sold in more than 35 countries and 2,000 retailers worldwide, and was among the first to use the influencer collaboration as a way to propel the business forward. Its latest effort targets Jenner’s massive Millennial fan base. Quay last collaborated with Jasmine Sanders, the Insta-famous model also known as Golden Barbie, on a frame called Indio that was timed to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

