One-third of the world's food is thrown away. What can we do about it?

As we celebrate what chefs can achieve in their restaurants, both in the kitchen and on the plate, it’s sometimes easy to forget that too many people do not have access to that food, and that much of it goes to waste. How do we translate that awareness into action? Join the discussion as five world-class chefs consider that question.

On May 5, Times restaurant critic Jonathan Gold will moderate a round-table talk with chefs Massimo Bottura, Mario Batali, Roy Choi, Dominique Crenn and Mary Sue Milliken, followed by a screening of “Theater of Life.” The 2016 feature-length film tells the story of Refettorio Ambrosiano, a soup kitchen created by Bottura for the Milan 2015 World’s Fair, to turn food waste into meals for those in need.

This event is part of the Los Angeles Times’ Food Bowl, the month-long food festival happening in May. “Theater of Life” was the first project of Food for Soul, the nonprofit organization founded by Bottura, which promotes social awareness about food waste and hunger through a wide range of initiatives in collaboration with chefs, artisans, food suppliers, artists, designers and institutions.

Food for Soul: Cooking Is a Call to Act: panel discussion and screening, 8 p.m. May 5 at the Theatre at Ace Hotel, 929 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, doors open at 7 p.m., $35. $5 from each ticket will go to Food Forward, a Los Angeles nonprofit that rescues and donates local produce to hunger relief agencies.