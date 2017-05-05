Your 2017 Mother's Day brunch guide

A selection of brunch items at Fundamental LA in Westwood. The restaurant is one of many serving Mother's Day brunch specials on May 14. (Fundamental LA)

A selection of brunch items at Fundamental LA in Westwood. The restaurant is one of many serving Mother's Day brunch specials on May 14.

Leave the cooking — and cleaning — to someone else this Mother’s Day. Here’s our guide to where to have brunch with mom and the rest of the family, organized by neighborhood. Beverly Grove A.O.C. will serve its regular brunch menu from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 8700 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles, (310) 859-9859, www.aocwinebar.com. Crossroads Kitchen vegan restaurant is offering a brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The buffet is $55 per adult and $15 for kids age 12 and younger. Highlights include “chicken and waffles”; savory crepes; and kale Caesar. There will also be a roving Bloody Mary cart. 8284 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 782-9245, www.crossroadskitchen.com. Culina at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills will serve a brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. that includes a carving station, dim sum and sushi. The buffet is $125 for adults and $63 for children ages 5 to 12. 300 S. Doheny Dr., Los Angeles, (310) 860-4000, www.culinarestaurant.com. Esterel Restaurant at Sofitel Los Angeles is offering a $59 prix-fixe brunch menu from noon to 9 p.m. — $30 for children 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger. Highlights include a ham carving station; Banana Fosters French toast; and a dessert bar with a chocolate fountain. 8555 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 358-3979, www.esterelrestaurant.com. Tart at the Farmer’s Daughter Hotel will serve a special brunch menu that includes shrimp and grits; and a crab potato Benedict. 115 S. Fairfax Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 556-2608, tartrestaurant.com. The Ponte executive chef Freddy Vargas will be serving special dishes for brunch, including a shrimp Benedict; and a goat cheese and vegetable omelet. Brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 8265 W. Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 746-5130, thepontela.com. Beverly Hills Avec Nous at Viceroy L’Ermitage Beverly Hills will serve a brunch buffet with smoked salmon; ceviche; and petits fours. Brunch is $68 per person and will be served from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 9291 Burton Way, Beverly Hills, (310) 860-8660, avecnous.com/. Bombay Palace will have a 40-foot-long brunch buffet that includes complimentary mimosas for moms. The buffet is $35 per person. Bottomless mimosas are $10 more. 8690 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, (310) 659-9944, www.bombaypalace.com. Bouchon Bistro will serve an à la carte brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Highlights include Crocque Madame and sourdough waffles. 235 N. Canon Dr., Beverly Hills, (310) 271-9910, www.thomaskeller.com/bouchonbeverlyhills. The Grill on the Alley will be open for the first time for Mother’s Day brunch. The menu includes crab cake Benedict; corned beef hash and eggs; and slow-roasted prime rib. 9560 Dayton Way, Beverly Hills, (310) 276-0615, www.thegrill.com. Nerano will serve brunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Highlights include risotto with porcini mushrooms and burrata; and chilled heirloom tomato and basil soup. Guests age 21 and older will receive a complimentary blood orange mimosa. 9960 S. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills, (310) 405-0155, neranobh.com/. Ocean Prime Beverly Hills will serve brunch specials including French toast; quiche; crab and eggs; and braised short rib surf and turf. 9595 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, (310) 859-4818, www.ocean-prime.com/locations/beverly-hills/menus. Tres by José Andrés at the SLS Hotel at Beverly Hills will serve brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Brunch is $75 per adult ($35 per child) and includes a carving table; caviar table; and cheese and charcuterie. 465 S. La Cienega Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 246-5551, slshotels.com/beverlyhills/dining/tres. Viviane at Avalon Hotel Beverly Hills will serve a three-course, $45 brunch by the pool. Highlights include tomato carpaccio and lobster rolls. 9400 W. Olympic Blvd., Beverly Hills, (310) 407-7791, vivianerestaurant.com. Brentwood Baltaire is offering a brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. that includes pastries; a shellfish station; lobster mac and cheese; and Key lime pie. Brunch is $85 per adult and $45 per child. 11647 San Vicente Blvd., Los Angeles, (424) 273-1660, baltaire.com. Katsuya will offer a special baked king crab hand roll as well as a special called “mom’s sushi plate” that comes with an oyster sushi and assorted nigiri. The Katsuya locations in Glendale, Hollywood and at L.A. Live will all have their own specials. 11777 San Vicente Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 237-6174, katsuyarestaurant.com. Tavern will serve its à la carte menu with Larder Baking Company pastries. 11648 San Vicente Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 806-6464, www.tavernla.com. Toscana will serve its regular menu from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. along with specials that include tortino di verdure with zucchini, artichokes and bechamel sauce. 11633 San Vicente Blvd., No. 100, Los Angeles, (310) 820-2448, www.toscanabrentwood.com. Burbank, Glendale & Pasadena

Bacari GLD at the Americana at Brand will serve brunch specials from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Highlights include a Croque Madame; crab cake Benedict; and shakshuka. The restaurant is also offering a 90-minute “open bar” special that includes bottomless mimosas, Bellinis, sangria and sparkling sangria for $25 per person, for 90 minutes. 757 Americana Way, Glendale, (818) 696-1460, www.bacarigdl.com. The Langham will serve brunch at the Royce Wood-Fired Steakhouse (11 a.m. to 3 p.m., $98 per adult, $48 for children ages 4 to 12) | The Viennese Ballroom (10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., $108 per adult, $54 for children ages 4 to 12) | The Terrace (10 a.m. to 2 p.m., $62 per adult, $32 for children ages 4 to 12) | Afternoon tea (11 a.m. to 4 p.m., $62 per adult, $32 for children ages 4 to 12). 1401 S. Oak Knoll Ave., Pasadena, (626) 568-3900, www.langhamhotels.com/en/the-langham/pasadena/. Market City Caffe will serve brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with live music from 11 a.m. 164 E. Palm Ave., Burbank, (818) 840-7036, www.marketcityburbank.com/. Century City Craft LA will have a $60 prix-fixe brunch menu that starts with assorted pastries followed by dishes such as pickled shrimp with black pepper crackers. For the main course, Croque Madame with country ham, or diver scallops and ramp risotto, or pork belly hash with shishito peppers. Brunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. 10100 Constellation Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 279-4180, www.craftlosangeles.com. Hinoki & the Bird will serve a special brunch menu that includes azuki bean French toast; butter lobster ramen; and an okonomiyaki burger. 10 W. Century Drive, Los Angeles, (310) 552-1200, www.hinokiandthebird.com/mothers-day. Mari LA at InterContinental Los Angeles will serve a brunch buffet from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Highlights include a seafood bar; crepe station; and bottomless mimosas. Brunch is $69 for adults and $29 for children age 12 and younger. 2151 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles, (310) 284-6536, www.marilosangeles.com. RockSugar Pan Asian Kitchen will serve a four-course, $68 prix-fixe menu (per guest for parties of two or more) from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Highlights include crispy samosas; Northern Thai curry short rib; and Vietnamese lobster with glass noodles. 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 552-9988, www.rocksugarpanasiankitchen.com. Culver City Akasha will serve Mother’s Day brunch specials from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Highlights include jumbo lump crab salad; lemon poppy seed pancakes; and short rib hash and eggs. And all of the restaurant’s bottles of rosé will be 50% off Friday through Sunday. 9543 Culver Blvd., Culver City, (310) 845-1700, www.akasharestaurant.com. AR Cucina will serve brunch specials from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Highlight include polenta cake Benedict; spinach and goat cheese frittata; and chef Akasha Richmond’s mother’s coffee cake. 9531 Culver Blvd., Culver City, (310) 558-8800, www.arcucina.com. The Wallace will serve brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Highlights include the shakshuka and the A.M. Burger. 3833 Main St., Culver City, (310) 202-6400, www.thewallacela.com. Downtown 10e Restaurant will have specials including a steak and egg poutine; and a duck shawarma wrap. 811 W. 7th St., Los Angeles, (213) 488-1096, www.10erestaurant.com. Baldoria will serve a $30, prix-fixe menu that includes bottomless mimosas or rosé; an entree of chicken and waffles, slider or pizza; and a side. Brunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 243 S. San Pedro St., Los Angeles, (213) 947-3329, www.baldoriadtla.com. Brack Shop Tavern will serve its regular brunch menu. Moms will receive complimentary mimosas during brunch. 525 W. 7th St., Los Angeles, (213) 232-8657, www.brackshoptavern.com. Broken Spanish will serve brunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Highlights include tres leches French toast; chicharron con huevos; and chilaquiles. 1050 S. Flower St., Los Angeles, (213) 749-1460, brokenspanish.com. Café Pinot will serve a three-course, $55 prix-fixe menu ($19 for kids age 12 and younger) that includes French toast and corn beef hash. Brunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. 700 W. 5th St., Los Angeles, (213) 239-6500, www.cafepinot.com. Chaya DTLA will serve a brunch buffet from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The buffet is $55 for adults and $20 for ages 10 and younger. Highlights include unlimited kaisen seafood; prime rib; omelets; waffles; and bottomless mimosas. 525 S. Flower St., Los Angeles, (213) 236-9577, www.thechaya.com/downtown-la/. Kendall’s Brasserie will serve a three-course, $41 prix-fixe menu ($19 for ages 12 and younger) from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Highlights include Croque Madame; and a club sandwich. 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, (213) 972-7322, www.kendallsbrasserie.com. Le Petit Paris will offer a three-course, $55 prix-fixe menu from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Highlights include King Crab with celery and avocado; shrimp linguine in a lobster cream sauce; and chocolate brioche. Bottomless mimosas ($15), Bellinis ($16), Bloody Marys ($18) and Champagne ($35) will also be available. 418 S. Spring St., Los Angeles, (213) 217-4445, lepetitparisla.com.

Patina will serve a three-course, prix-fixe brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Brunch is $65 ($35 for ages 12 and younger) and includes oysters; buttermilk fried quail; and jumbo green asparagus with a poached egg. 141 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, (213) 972-3331, www.patinarestaurant.com. Pitchoun Bakery is serving brunch with specials that include apple rose tart; a savory Napoleon with caramelized vegetables; and a raspberry Saint Honoré. 545 S. Olive St., Los Angeles, (213) 689-3240, www.pitchounbakery.com. Redbird will serve a $48 prix-fixe menu ($19 for kids) that includes a cornmeal waffle; pickled shrimp tartine; and burrata with strawberries. Brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 114 E. 2nd St., Los Angeles, (213) 788-1191, redbird.la. Smorgasburg LA, the downtown Sunday market, will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with live music (from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.) and food from the vendors. Mommy Sauce, the sauce company started by chef Roy Choi’s mom, will also make its debut. 777 S. Alameda St., Los Angeles, (718) 928-6603, la.smorgasburg.com. Hollywood Gwen will serve a four-course, $75 prix-fixe menu that includes oysters; housemade charcuterie; and lobster rolls. Brunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is $45 for ages 12 and younger. There will also be $10 mimosas, Bloody Marys and a brunch smoothie with gin. 6600 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles (323) 946-7512, www.GwenLA.com. Yamashiro Hollywood will launch a new Sunday brunch buffet, available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Highlights include crab legs, shrimp cocktail and oysters. The buffet is $50 for adults and $29 for kids. If you’d like bottomless mimosas, Bloody Marys or Bellinis, brunch is $65. 1999 N. Sycamore Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 466-5125, yamashirohollywood.com. Long Beach Fuego at Hotel Maya will serve a brunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The buffet is $80 per adult and $27 for ages 6 to 12. Kids age 5 and younger eat free. Highlights include eggs Benedict; a mac and cheese bar; a taco station; and a dessert station. 700 Queensway Drive, Long Beach (562) 481-3910, www.facebook.com/fuegolongbeach. Malibu, Santa Monica & Santa Monica Mountains 1 Pico at Shutters on the Beach will serve a $95 prix-fixe menu that includes Maine lobster soup; Alaskan Oak smoked salmon; and tagliatelle with black truffle. Brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 1 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica, (310) 587-1717, www.shuttersonthebeach.com/dining/one-pico. Cast at Viceroy Santa Monica will serve a buffet brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Highlights include crab eggs Benedict; a carving station with roasted leg of lamb; and tartines. Brunch is $75 for adults and $25 for ages 5 to 12. Kids 4 or younger eat free. 1819 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica, (310) 260-7511, www.viceroyhotelsandresorts.com/en/santamonica/dining_and_nightlife/cast. Catch and Terrazza at hotel Casa Del Mar will serve a $95 prix-fixe menu that includes Dungeness crab crostini; lobster cake eggs Benedict; and grilled filet mignon. Brunch is available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 910 Ocean Way, Santa Monica, (310) 581-5533, www.hotelcasadelmar.com/dining/catch. CBC at Malibu Beach Inn will have a special menu for $90 per person that includes lobster pot pie; ricotta fritters; and toasted rosemary focaccia. 22878 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, (310) 460-7508, www.malibubeachinn.com/dining. The Gallery Westlake will serve a brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Highlights include an omelet bar; carving station; and a seafood bar. The buffet is $59 for adults and $20 for children age 10 and younger. 30768 Russell Ranch Road C, Westlake Village, (818) 889-1338, www.thegallerywestlake.com. Herringbone will serve a brunch menu from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with specials such as grilled Colorado lamb “lollipop chops”; grilled Baja halibut; and scallop crudo. 1755 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica, (310) 971-4460, herringboneeats.com/locations/santa-monica. The Independence will serve its regular brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. along with a classic prime rib special ($27). 205 Broadway, Santa Monica, (310) 458-2500, www.independencetavern.com. Mastro’s Ocean Club will serve brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Highlights include Maine lobster Benedict; and Croque Madame. 18412 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, (310) 454-4357, www.mastrosrestaurants.com. Michael’s Santa Monica will open its garden patio (typically open only during dinner) for brunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Chef Miles Thompson will serve a $45 prix-fixe menu that includes house ricotta with berries and granola; soft-scrambled eggs with smoked salmon; and whipped cheesecake or blueberry buttermilk sorbet for dessert. Brunch is $25 for children 12 and younger. 1147 3rd St., Santa Monica, (310) 451-0843, www.michaelssantamonica.com. Saddle Peak Lodge will serve a three-course, $68 prix-fixe menu ($45 for children age 12 and younger) that includes eggs Benedict; banana and huckleberry bread pudding; and quiche. 419 Cold Canyon Road, Calabasas, (818) 222-3888, www.saddlepeaklodge.com. Westlake Village Inn will serve brunch in the Provence room and Mediterraneo restaurant. Brunch in the Provence room will be a buffet from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and cost $80 for adults (includes a glass of Champagne) and $20 for children 5 to 12. Children 4 and younger eat free. Brunch at Mediterraneo will be a two-course prix-fixe menu that includes one glass of Champagne for adults. The menu is $47 per adult and $15 for children. 31943 Agoura Road, Westlake Village, www.westlakevillageinn.com.

Mid-Wilshire Drago Ristorante at the Petersen Automotive Museum will serve a four-course, $56 prix-fixe menu from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Highlights include sweet potato gnocchi; truffle-crusted chicken and Meyer lemon crème brulée. 6060 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 800-2244, dragoristorante.com. Ray’s & Stark Bar will serve its full brunch menu starting at 10 a.m. Specials include smoked salmon Benedict; and squash toast with goat cheese. 5905 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 857-6180, www.raysandstarkbar.com. Pico-Robertson Mr. C Beverly Hills will serve a brunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. that includes beef carpaccio; baked white tagliolini; and a raw bar. Brunch is $115 per adult and $49 per child. 1224 Beverwil Drive, Los Angeles, (877) 334-5623, mrchotels.com. San Fernando Valley The Bellwether will serve brunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Highlights include the Ploughman’s burger; French toast and the Nashville hot chicken sandwich. 13251 Ventura Blvd., A, Studio City, (828) 285-8184, thebellwetherla.com/. The Front Yard at the Garland will serve a brunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Highlights include French toast; seared salmon; and a crepe station. Brunch is $49 per adult and $22 for kids 12 and younger. 4222 Vineland Ave., North Hollywood, (818) 255-7290, www.thefrontyardla.com. Laurel Point will have a special brunch menu that includes lobster toast; market vegetable frittata; and brioche French toast. 12050 Ventura Blvd., Studio City, (818) 769-6336, www.thepointseafood.com. Silver Lake Cliff’s Edge is opening an hour earlier than usual for brunch, at 10 a.m. The restaurant will be serving its regular brunch menu. 3626 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 666-6116, www.cliffsedgecafe.com. South Bay Hostaria Piave will have a three-course brunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for $47 per person. The menu includes veal tenderloin; poached octopus; and soft shell crabs. 231 S. Pacific Coast Highway, Redondo Beach, (310) 374-1000, hostariapiave.com. HT Grill will have a buffet brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. that includes poached salmon; French toast; and spiral ham. The buffet is $46 for adults and $15 for children age 12 and younger. 1701 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach, (310) 791-4849, htgrill.com/upcoming_events.html. Kincaid’s Restaurant will serve brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with live music that starts at noon. Menu highlights include Benedict with avocado and crab; and a blueberry muffin French toast. 500 Fishermans Wharf, Redondo, (310) 318-6080, kincaids.com. Love & Salt chef Michael Fiorelli is serving some special beach-side brunch dishes including smoked salmon toast; fennel sausage and ricotta pie; and wood-oven mortadella toast. You can also order bottomless Italian Greyhounds, Bloody Marys or red sangria for $18 per person. Brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 317 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Manhattan Beach, (310) 545-5252, www.loveandsaltla.com. North Italia will serve its à la carte brunch menu from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 840 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Suite 110, El Segundo, (310) 469-7695, www.northitaliarestaurant.com/locations/el-segundo/. Sea Level at Shade hotel Redondo Beach will serve a brunch buffet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The buffet is $75 for adults and $25 for children 10 and younger. You can expect a variety of food stations as well as a stations specifically designed for children. 655 N. Harbor Drive, Redondo Beach, (310) 921-8950, rb.shadehotel.com/dine/. Shade Manhattan Beach will serve a buffet at the Zinc restaurant and lounge that includes French toast; an imported cheese area and classic eggs Benedict. The buffet is available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and priced at $75 for adults and $25 for children 10 and younger. 1221 N. Valley Drive, Manhattan Beach, (310) 546-4995, mb.shadehotel.com. Terranea Resort will serve brunch throughout the hotel, including at the Catalina Kitchen Mar’sel and Bashi. There will be a $95 brunch buffet in the Palos Verdes Ballroom ($47 for children 4 to 10 and free for children 3 and younger) with pastries; an omelet and baked egg station; pancakes; and carving station. 100 Terranea Way, Rancho Palos Verdes, (310) 494-7891, www.terranea.com. True Food Kitchen will serve its regular à la carte menu from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 860 S. Sepulveda Blvd., No. 100, El Segundo, (310) 469-7725, www.truefoodkitchen.com/locations/el-segundo/. Truxton’s American Bistro will serve a brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. priced at $34.85 for adults and $9.85 for children. Highlights include a breakfast station with brioche French toast; a seafood station with crab claws; and a dessert station with chocolate-covered strawberries. 8611 Truxton Ave., Los Angeles, (310) 417-8789, truxtonsamericanbistro.com. West Hollywood Boa Steakhouse is offering a Mother’s Day brunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The buffet is $65 per person and includes a carving station with 40-day dry-aged New York steak; a raw seafood bar; eggs to order; crepe station; and a dessert table. The Boa Steakhouse in Santa Monica will be open with a à la carte specials. 9200 Sunset Blvd., No. 650, West Hollywood, (310) 278-2050, www.innovativedining.com/restaurants/boa.