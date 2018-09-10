See chocolate bars be made from scratch at LetterPress Chocolate's new Culver City store

The entire operation is on display: bags of raw cacao beans, which the couple source from Central and South America, the Caribbean and Africa; the roaster; the proofer, where the roasted beans rest overnight; the winnower and vibratory sorter, both custom-made by a Santa Barbara chocolatier, where the beans are cracked and arranged; the huge melanger, where the beans are ground into liquid; the refrigerator, where the blocks of chocolate are aged for at least a month; the tempering machine, where the chocolate is tempered, or heated and cooled to control its structure; the table where the chocolate is injected (with a veterinary syringe) into molds; and the table where the bars are hand-wrapped and packaged.