Your guide to Orange County food halls

Say what you will about the culinary landscape in Orange County: It may be home to strip malls packed with chain restaurants, but it’s also where the artisanal food hall scene is taking off like nowhere else in California.

Angelenos may not think twice about driving from East Pasadena to Venice Beach for a pastry. A trip down the 5 Freeway to Orange County for lunch? Not likely. But a new wave of food halls that have opened in the O.C. over the past five years should have people planning trips to the area, in search of many things from an excellent beef dip sandwich to Fanny Bay oysters to tacos.

Here’s a look at the food halls making Orange County suburbia a dining destination.

The Mix in SoCo in Costa Mesa

Burnham Ward Properties bought what was the South Coast Home Furnishings Center in 2009 and turned it into a destination for all things food, fashion and design. In its current state, it’s not impossible to spend an entire day roaming around, grazing on cheese, chocolate chip cookies and waffles. Maybe start with a coffee and a pastry, buy a couch before lunch, learn what all the fuss is about at a restaurant named one of the best in Southern California, restock your bar, try on a couple of vintage dresses, then stick around for dinner and dessert. “For tenants, we look for unique crafters and creators, artists who use food as a their canvas,” said Anais Tangie, marketing coordinator for the shopping center.

Don’t miss: Anything and everything on the menu at chef Carlos Salgado’s Taco Maria. The restaurant has been lauded by many; Jonathan Gold listed it as No. 2 on his 101 Best Restaurants list last year. There might be posole with abalone on the prix-fixe menu one night and a smoked sturgeon taco the next. There’s also Sunday brunch.

Sip this: Coffee from Portola and anything you can make with tools from the Mixing Glass. Portola is Orange County’s answer to the hipster coffee culture in Los Angeles. Each drink comes with a story behind the beans and is brewed to order. The Mixing Glass is where you’ll find everything you need to make an excellent cocktail, including tools, glassware, spirits and bitters.

The grilled cheese is one of the signature dishes at Shuck in The OC Mix at SoCo in Costa Mesa.

Must Instagram: The grilled cheese sandwich from Shuck Oyster Bar. It’s listed on the menu as “cheese. butter. love.” And yes, it’s that simple. Gooey cheese and buttery, crisp bread make for a great photo — try to get someone to pull the sandwich apart for some major cheese stretch action. You should probably also order some oysters, and bring your own bottle of wine (no corkage!).

Info: 3313 Hyland Ave., Costa Mesa, www.shoptheocmix.com

4th Street. Market in Santa Ana

This food hall, which opened in February 2015, is supposed to serve as a culinary incubator for up-and-coming restaurateurs and chefs, as well as a place to get a good meal. And in addition to the restaurant stalls, there’s East End Incubator Kitchens, which has small kitchen spaces for rent. “Our goal is to have someone start in our East End Kitchens, at some point grow into a mini restaurant and then have a brick-and-mortar somewhere,” said Ryan Chase, the developer behind the market. Chase also said it was important to keep the market “community-centric” by seeking out independent operators. “I want to say at least 90% are either born [or] raised in Santa Ana,” said Chase. These vendors offer a mix of cuisines: a pizza place, a Vietnamese stall, an eclectic taco-maker and a stall devoted to all things pork.

Don’t miss: The Pho French dip banh mi sandwich from Sit Low Pho. It’s a big, comforting bowl of brisket pho you can eat with your hands, in sandwich form. Thick slices of Angus brisket are layered on a baguette with all the typical pho accouterments, including herbs and jalapenos; the sandwich is served alongside a bowl of pho broth for dipping.

Sip this: A nice glass of wine, one of six craft beers on tap or a house-made soda from Recess, the bar at the market, run by the folks behind Playground restaurant in Santa Ana.

Must Instagram: The spaghetti and meatball pizza from Jinny’s. If there was ever a dish made specifically to be shared via social media, this is it. It’s a cheese pizza topped with bits of meatball and full strands of spaghetti, cheese and tomato sauce. So carbs on top of carbs, plus cheese and a little bit of meat. Yes, it’s as good as it sounds.

Info: 201 E. 4th St., Santa Ana, www.4thstreetmarket.com

Lot 579 at Pacific City in Huntington Beach

At sunset, even during the week, it’s not uncommon to find couples sitting outside watching the coastline or families playing ping-pong or foosball in the middle of the shopping center, which opened in 2015. The $135-million project, developed by DJM Capital Partners, is quieter and a bit more upscale than Main Street just a few blocks away. There’s also an impressive food hall called Lot 579 in one corner and a couple restaurants throughout. “We were looking for a special alchemy of food and beverage concepts that would reflect the adventurous, beach- and surf-inspired spirit of Huntington Beach,” said Linda Berman, chief marketing officer at DJM Capital Partners. There’s a restaurant that specializes in oysters, a fish market with a view of the ocean, an ice cream parlor whose original location opened in the O.C. in 1972 and a sandwich shop that puts spaghetti in its grilled cheese.

The seafood case at Bear Flag in Huntington Beach.

Don’t miss: Bear Flag Fish Company (the original location is in Newport Beach). It’s a fresh fish market and restaurant with a view of the ocean. This is where you can have poke for lunch, then buy salmon steaks to take home to cook for dinner. There’s usually a line, so expect to wait a bit.

Sip this: Champagne at Petals & Pop. It’s a flower shop that happens to serve Champagne. You can buy a flower arrangement, check out some cookbooks and gifts in the back, then cap the afternoon shopping with some bubbly — served in a vintage coupe glass.