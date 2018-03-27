Our 2018 Easter dining guide: brunch buffets, mimosas and plenty of eggs

Whether you celebrate Easter for religious reasons, like to welcome the spring equinox or simply appreciate the Peeps and chocolate eggs, festivities are sure to include a celebratory meal. L.A.'s restaurant scene is likely to provide what you seek, whether that's eating ham, eggs or lamb, a buffet or full-service dinner. Many restaurants around town are celebrating Easter with family-oriented holiday menus, special pricing and, in some cases, Easter activities for the children. What about Easter activities for the adults? There are plenty of restaurants offering bottomless mimosas and bloody Marys too. The following restaurants are listed in alphabetical order, with brunch buffet options at the bottom.