Tributes to restaurant critic Jonathan Gold pour in from chefs, food world

“Chefs and critics don't always have the best of relationships, but I think that was the opposite with Jonathan. It's hard to imagine anyone coming close to filling his shoes. We just always felt there was a great deal of compassion toward the people and places he was writing about [in his reviews]. He chose his words carefully. … He never hit below the belt. It felt like one artist reviewing another. But whether he liked something or not, there was always a respect there. And that was powerful. He played an enormous role in transforming the dining landscape of L.A., undeniably. His passion for all those places that weren’t getting reviewed at all, that brought us to where we are today. It's opened doors for people, it's changed people's perception of dining, and what they want when they go out. There's just no one like Jonathan.”