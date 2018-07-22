Tributes to restaurant critic Jonathan Gold pour in from chefs, food world

Los Angeles Times restaurant critic Jonathan Gold died on Saturday after a brief bout with pancreatic cancer. The sudden loss has rocked the food world — particularly in and around L.A.:
Chef Roy Choi, Locol + Kogi BBQ food truck
"He's my brother, he's family to me. From the moment I met him" -- over an animated fist bump through the window of Choi's Kogi BBQ truck -- "it was as if we were connected spirits. ... I can't believe that he is gone. ... He was the father of our food community. We were all the children in the station wagon, and he was the father, driving us around. That's what he meant to us. He raised us, not only by what he knew, but also through his search. As he was searching, we were learning."
Chef Sang Yoon, Father's Office, Lukshon
“You weren’t just a restaurant critic or a Pulitzer Prize winner. You were the beloved ambassador to my home town. You were the voice of the entire restaurant community in Los Angeles. I loved how you championed all of us. I loved your kind words. I loved arguing with you about the best soon tofu place. I loved how much you loved tacos. I love how much you loved Los Angeles. #LA will miss you. I will miss you dearly. There will never be another you. May peace be with you and your family. — via Instagram
Chef Rene Redzepi, Noma
“To me, Jonathan was the best the world of food had to offer. He was honest, generous and selfless. He truly was smarter than anyone, he had a way of distilling everything that was going on in the world into a few clear paragraphs, and always with food as the connecting tissue. You didn’t just get hungry, you understood new things about the world with Jonathan. I can’t fathom that I’ll never get to see him again. Never cook for him again. He was just here in Copenhagen a few months ago. We were talking about a trip to L.A. this fall. He was gonna take us around in his pickup truck.”
Chef Susan Feniger, Border Grill, and winner, along with Chef Mary Sue Milliken, of the second annual Gold Award for outstanding chef
“I love that he lived for the discovery of that great dish, regardless of where it was to be found, whether it was a fancy restaurant, or on the street. For him, it was all about the food, and that was a huge inspiration to me. Jonathan loved good food, he could just be so passionate about the tiniest little thing, even a speck of salt! He always wrote from the perspective of a chef, he wrote as though he were a cook.”
Chef Karen Hatfield, Odys and Penelope, Sycamore Kitchen, the Mighty
“Chefs and critics don't always have the best of relationships, but I think that was the opposite with Jonathan. It's hard to imagine anyone coming close to filling his shoes. We just always felt there was a great deal of compassion toward the people and places he was writing about [in his reviews]. He chose his words carefully. … He never hit below the belt. It felt like one artist reviewing another. But whether he liked something or not, there was always a respect there. And that was powerful. He played an enormous role in transforming the dining landscape of L.A., undeniably. His passion for all those places that weren’t getting reviewed at all, that brought us to where we are today. It's opened doors for people, it's changed people's perception of dining, and what they want when they go out. There's just no one like Jonathan.”
Chef Jazz Singsanong, Jitlada
“I love him so much. He meant everything to me. I don't know what to do. I lost my big brother. I only have one God and my God is Jonathan Gold."
Kris Yenbamroong, Night + Market
“It's hard to even put into words how big of an impact this is, and this is going to have. The world is not the same, the world is a little bit, or a lot bit, crappier today because of this. He literally pulled us back from the brink. He had real scope and vision, and he'd write about context in food, and it meant a lot to me. I'm a real nerd when it comes to Jonathan Gold. I read him religiously. This is a tough run we’re having here, after Tony [Bourdain.]”
Nancy Silverton, Mozzaplex
“He took the spotlight off fine dining, wealthy neighborhoods and shined it on the entire city. Nobody is more fun to eat with than Jonathan, because of his enthusiasm and he was just up for anything.”
Nyesha Arrington, Native
"For some reason, I think about him a lot. I just feel this kindred spirit toward him. And his energy is so special. [The first time we met] I went up to him and he was so — in my mind I had made him out to be this god, you know? Like this intimidating person, unapproachable — and he was the exact opposite. He was just so warm and welcome and we had a great conversation about food and he understood all the nuances of what I wanted to convey in the cooking.”
