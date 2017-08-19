Venice rally celebrates diversity as nation struggles with race and politics

A march and rally are scheduled Saturday in Venice to celebrate diversity and unity following a week of nationwide conflict over racial equality.

The event is one of many taking place around the country, as activists push to broadcast often dueling messages.

The Venice march began at 11 a.m. at the Venice boardwalk and will end at the Google building.

“This is a time where fear cannot keep us inside protecting ourselves,” organizers said in a statement. “Our only safety is standing strong against a culture of hate.”

The march and rally, which will include a series of speakers, comes a day before an anti-immigration rally scheduled in Laguna Beach.

There, protesters are expected to gather Sunday to draw attention to crimes committed by immigrants in the country illegally. The group also will protest cheap labor provided by immigrants.

esmeralda.bermudez@latimes.com

@LATBermudez

ALSO

After Virginia violence, far right and white nationalists turn to a familiar target: California

In new tactic, smugglers use drone to fly meth over Mexican border into San Diego, officials say

L.A. may deny rally permits to hate groups, city attorney says