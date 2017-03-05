Afghan family with visas detained by immigration officials in Los Angeles; attorneys seek their release

Attorneys for an Afghan family of five that were detained by immigration officials when they arrived at Los Angeles International Airport last week filed a petition in federal court Saturday seeking their release, arguing that they were approved for relocation because of the father’s work with the U.S. government.

The father, mother and their three children -- ages 7, 6 and 8 months -- arrived at LAX on Thursday afternoon for a connecting flight to Seattle, where they planned to resettle, but were detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, according to Talia Inlender, a senior staff attorney with Public Counsel, a non-profit organization that provides free legal services.

The habeas corpus petition was filed in U.S. District Court on behalf of the family by the International Refugee Assistance Project. The names of the detainees have not been released because attorneys have not received approval to make them public and because it could put the family in harm’s way.

Inlender said the father had been employed by the U.S. government in Afghanistan and after intense vetting of the family, he and his family received special immigration visas or SIVs. She did not know what type of work the father had done but SIVs are typically given to Iraq and Afghan translators and interpreters.

The Department of State and the Department of Homeland Security must make a determination that a person applying for the visa has “experienced or is experiencing an ongoing serious threat,” according to court documents. Attorneys argued that the federal agencies not only made the determination that the family’s lives are in imminent risk but that they also pose no national security or safety threat to the U.S.

It shocks the conscience. These are the people we should be putting out the welcome mat for. — Talia Inlender, a senior staff attorney with Public Counsel

“Yet now, instead of gratefully welcoming Does 1-5 to the country they helped defend, the U.S. government arrested all five family members,” the petitioners state in court documents.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials could not be reached for comment late Saturday night.

“It shocks the conscience,” Inlender said in a phone interview with The Times. “These are the people we should be putting out the welcome mat for. They’re putting their own lives and families at risk, and instead of providing them that welcome mat we are detaining them.”

She said after being detained at LAX for two days, the father was taken to a detention center in Orange County and the mother and three children were taken to a similar facility in downtown Los Angeles.

Inlender said an attorney was sent to meet with the mother, who is illiterate and can’t speak English. She said a client-attorney relationship was established by having the mother sign documents with thumb prints. She said attorneys would also meet with the father.

Inlender said it was during that short meeting that attorneys learned the mother and her three children were going to be transported to a family detention center in Texas. Inlender said they filed an emergency motion for a restraining order in federal court to prevent the government from transferring the family out of state. Inlender believes the mother and three children are still at LAX under the custody of U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement.

“It’s been quite a dramatic day,” Inlender said. “This is something we’ve been seeing a lot since President Trump’s executive order. I was one of the first attorney’s on the ground at LAX when that order came up.”

“The past 24 hours has been reminiscent of those moments; the stonewalling and not being allowed access to clients,” she said.

The case comes on the heels of President Trump’s controversial and hotly contested executive order temporarily restricting travel from seven Muslim-majority nations, including Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the United States. The Jan. 27 order, however, did not include Afghanistan.

The travel ban immediately sent airports into chaos, spurred nationwide protests and was challenged in court by multiple civil rights organizations and state attorneys general.

A federal judge in Seattle later issued a stay on Trump’s order, which was upheld by a federal appeals court in San Francisco. In response to the court decision President Trump has said he plans to release a new executive order, possibly as early as Monday, that would thoroughly vet travelers while addressing safety concerns.

ruben.vives@latimes.com

For more Southern California news, follow @latvives on Twitter.

ALSO

Iranian man barred from entering U.S. lands at LAX; first to return after court order

Opinion: We're seeing the results of Trump's new border enforcement system. They aren't pretty

For volunteer interpreters at LAX, helping immigrants is personal: 'Somebody here could be my mother'