Five killed in plane crash near South Coast Plaza in Santa Ana

Ruben Vives
By
Aug 05, 2018 | 1:10 PM
Officials respond on scene where five have been confirmed killed in small Cessna plane crash in parking lot near South Coast Plaza, Santa Ana, flying from Concord to SNA. (Allen J Schaben/ Los Angeles Times)

Five people were killed when their twin-engine Cessna airplane crashed near South Coast Plaza in Santa Ana on Sunday afternoon, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

The plane crashed in the parking lot of a Staples office supply store in the 3800 block of Bristol Street, according to Stephen Concialdi, spokesman for the fire authority.

Concialdi said the plane struck a vehicle but no one in the car was injured.

The crash came about a year after a twin-engine airplane burst into flames as it crash-landed on the 405 Freeway just a few miles away after taking off from John Wayne Airport. Video from the scene showed the aircraft bursting into flames and a tall plume of black smoke rising into the air. A husband and wife, who survived, were pulled from the burning aircraft by an off-duty firefighter from Avalon.

This article will be updated.

