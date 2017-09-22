Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes off the Northern California coast

A shallow magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck beneath the Pacific Ocean off the Northern California coast Friday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

No tsunami warnings were issued for the coast, according to the National Weather Service.

The temblor occurred at 12:50 p.m. at a depth of 2.5 miles, according to the USGS. Its epicenter was roughly 122 miles west of the historic village of Ferndale on California’s Lost Coast.

There were few indications on social media that the quake was strongly felt, if at all. Neither the Eureka nor Fortuna police departments reported that they felt anything or received reports of damage.

The USGS reported on its website another 5.6 magnitude quake that was closer to the California coast within 20 seconds of the larger quake, but deleted it later.

"There was only one event, and that was the 5.7," said Justin Pressfield, a spokesman for the USGS.

Pressfield said there was a discrepancy in different scientific networks' reading of the data from the earthquake, which resulted in a mistaken reporting of two quakes.

A smaller 3.3 earthquake did occur beneath the Pacific in the same general area around 10 a.m., however.

