Earthquake: 3.2 quake strikes near Stratford

A shallow magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported Friday morning a mile from Stratford, Calif., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 12:29 a.m. PST at a depth of five miles.
According to the USGS, the epicenter was six miles from Lemoore, 12 miles from Hanford and 15 miles from Corcoran.
In the last 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.
This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm.
