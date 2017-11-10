3.2 quake strikes near Athens Park in South L.A.

A shallow magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported Friday morning near the West Athens community in South Los Angeles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 1:25 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 7.5 miles.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was two miles from Lennox and two miles from Willowbrook, near the meeting of the 110 and 105 freeways.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

This information comes from the USGS Earthquake Notification Service and this post was created by an algorithm written by the author.

