LAPD examining suspicious package at Sen. Dianne Feinstein's Westside office

The Los Angeles Police Department on Thursday night was examining a suspicious package found at the Westside office of Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.).
According to law enforcement sources, the package was not dangerous and appeared to be significantly different from those mailed in recent days to high-profile political figures and others who have been critical of President Trump.
It was unclear whether it contained explosive materials.
One source said the parcel, found at Feinstein’s office at 11111 Santa Monica Blvd., simply was an “odd-looking package.”
