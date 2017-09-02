Wildfire burns 5,000 acres as firefighters brace for more extreme heat, dangerous winds

A fast-moving brush fire in the Verdugo Mountains north of Los Angeles grew to 5,000 acres on Saturday morning, threatening homes and keeping the 210 Freeway closed.

Hundreds of firefighters battled the blaze overnight and into the morning, and at one point the flames were spreading in four directions at once amid intense heat and wild winds. No homes had been lost and no injuries had been reported, officials said.

Those firefighters will face another day of triple-digit heat in inland areas of Southern California as a heat wave that has gripped the state continues. The National Weather Service said temperatures could reach 110-115 degrees in the hottest areas, and hillside areas could experience more of the erratic winds that helped fuel what has been dubbed the La Tuna fire.

“These weather factors will result in the potential for rapid fire spread in the warned area through at least Saturday evening,” the weather service said.

The fire is only 10% contained.

When winds pushed a band of flames over the canyon ridgeline, authorities ordered those living in the Brace Canyon Park area and Castleman Estates to “leave immediately” and head to evacuation shelters, according to an alert issued late Friday night by the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The overall evacuation order affects about 200 homes, based on streets identified by police. Those evacuations were expected to remain in place through the afternoon.

The flames were expected to reach firefighters’ defense lines after midnight, according to LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

Ryan Tanker said he was driving home Friday when he saw the plumes of smoke and phoned his father. James Tanker urged his son to return to their property along Estepa Drive.

The two men loaded a trailer and an RV with their possessions, including a filing cabinet full of legal documents and their collection of red wine.

“We’re not savages,” James Tanker quipped.

The Tankers and their neighbors waited outside their homes and watched periodic flare-ups — mindful that a switch in the wind could force them to evacuate.

The heat wave battering most of California has intermittently knocked out power to thousands and helped fuel more than a dozen wildfires. Downtown San Francisco set an all-time record high of 106 degrees Friday. The old record was 103.

Fire this week in Northern California burned homes and forced numerous evacuations.

