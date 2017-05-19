Man arrested after disturbance on American Airlines flight from LAX to Hawaii

A man was arrested Friday after a disturbance on an American Airlines jet headed to Hawaii from Los Angeles International Airport.

Video posted on social media shows authorities escorting a man in handcuffs off the plane.

Details were not immediately clear.

The Department of Homeland Security said a man caused a disruption and was detained. His name was not released.

There were no reports of injuries. The plane landed safely in Hawaii.

A law enforcement source said the man is a Turkish national who had been drinking and acting up. At one point, the source said, he moved toward the cockpit. The source, who was not authorized to speak publicly, said they believe it was a case of an unruly passenger.

