Out-of-control vehicle hits and kills woman, injures infant in stroller

Joseph Serna
A woman was struck and killed by a car and her infant granddaughter was injured in Anaheim on Tuesday when a woman backing out of an apartment complex lost control of the vehicle, police said.

The incident occurred on a sidewalk area about 2 p.m. when the driver was leaving a gated complex off Nutwood Avenue between Ball Road and Beacon Street, said Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt.

The female driver was backing up when she hit the gas, plowed through the gate and into 44-year-old Norma Revolorio, KCBS-TV reported.

Revolorio’s 1-year-old granddaughter, who was in a stroller, was injured and Revolorio died later at the hospital, Wyatt said.

The driver was cooperating with police and drugs and alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the crash, Wyatt said.

Neighbors told KCBS that the driver and Revolorio lived in the same apartment complex.

“She was always with her grandkids always watching them and they were always full of joy,” neighbor Arielle Hernandez told KCBS.

Revolorio was babysitting for her daughter at the time, KCBS reported.

