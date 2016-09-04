More than 250 arrested at Nocturnal Wonderland rave in San Bernardino County

More than 250 people were arrested and three people hospitalized during the first two days of a Labor Day weekend electronic music festival in San Bernardino County.

On Friday, the first night of the three-day Nocturnal Wonderland rave, 111 people were arrested during security screening at the entrance to the San Manuel Amphitheater in Devore, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Six were arrested for being younger than 18 and one person was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and smashing into a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy and his motorcycle, authorities said. The deputy was not injured in the crash.

On Saturday, 141 people were arrested on suspicion of a a variety of offenses including drug possession, drug sales, assault and battery, and being under the influence of drugs or alcohol. One person was arrested for indecent exposure, sheriff’s officials said.

Three concertgoers were taken to hospital as of Sunday morning, before the festival’s final evening. One person was assaulted and suffered traumatic injuries to his face. It’s unclear why the other two people were hospitalized, but sheriff’s officials said one was later released.

One sheriff’s deputy was also injured during an arrest Friday evening. He was hospitalized with minor injuries and later released.

The sprawling festival — with performers on five main stages and headliners including Above & Beyond, DJ Snake and Bassnectar — had 18,589 attendees on Friday and 25,762 on Saturday. The final day began Sunday afternoon and closes at 2 a.m. Monday.

The event is put on by Insomniac Events, a Live Nation subsidiary, which leases the amphitheater from the county.

Similar music festivals have brought a rash of deaths of young concertgoers, often from drug overdoses.

Ecstasy and similar club drugs are seen by some as part of the music festival experience and consumed for their stimulating and euphoric effects. Three people died in July after attending the Hard Summer rave near Fontana.

Three overdose deaths since 2006 took place at Nocturnal Wonderland festivals. The most recent occurred in 2013, when a 22-year-old man died of an Ecstasy and methamphetamine overdose.

Several emergency room physicians have said raves threaten public health and overwhelm hospitals and emergency rooms with cases of seizures, comas or deaths from illicit drugs.

At least two residents from Crestline complained about noise at this weekend’s festival. The Sheriff’s Department said a sound engineer and a deputy visited the area and determined that the volume was under the threshold of the county’s noise ordinance.

