Beaumont councilman indicted on perjury and bribery charges, Riverside County D.A. says

A Beaumont city councilman was indicted Friday by a grand jury on charges of perjury and soliciting a bribe, according to the Riverside County district attorney’s office.

Mark Orozco was charged in a 10-count indictment alleging he falsely identified campaign funds in a Fair Political Practices Commission disclosure form, Dist. Atty. Mike Hestrin said in a statement. Orozco is set to surrender to authorities on May 25 at a Riverside courthouse.

The charges stem from a complaint made by the city of Beaumont, and were investigated by the district attorney’s Public Integrity Unit, Hestrin said.

“It was only with the partnership of the Beaumont officials that we were able to bring forth the indictment against Orozco,” Hestrin said in the statement. “It is important to hold our community leaders to the highest standards in our continued efforts to deter political corruption in our county.”

The district attorney’s office declined to disclose details about the charges because the indictment and grand jury proceedings will be sealed for 10 days.

Orozco was elected to the council in November 2014. His term is set to end in November 2018.

If Orozco is convicted, he faces up to 13 years in state prison.

According to Hestrin, the charges are unrelated to a pending criminal case involving seven former top Beaumont city officials, who are accused of an elaborate scam involving the sale of municipal bonds for projects handled by companies in which they had a financial interest. Prosecutors also alleged that officials secured interest-free loans for friends and colleagues with taxpayer money.

That scheme dates back more than two decades and cost taxpayers nearly $43 million, according to the district attorney’s office.

