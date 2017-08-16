Council panel deals setback to proposed homeless housing project in Boyle Heights

A Los Angeles City Council committee has rebuffed the city’s blue-ribbon homeless housing advocates, siding with a Boyle Heights shopping center owner who opposed a project to build 49 units for mentally ill homeless people.

In a procedure that provoked cries of bewilderment from the project’s supporters, Councilman Jose Huizar — without calling a vote — declared Tuesday that the planning and land-use management committee had granted an appeal of the project’s environmental clearance.

If backed by the full council, the appeal would require an environmental report that could further delay a project that has been in the works more than five years and increase the cost of its subsidized housing.

When shouts from the audience demanded a vote, Huizar, who chairs the committee, simply asked if there were any objections. The other committee members remained silent.

Representatives of United Way, the California Community Foundation, the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce and a handful of homeless service agencies — organizations that led last year’s successful campaign for the Proposition HHH homeless housing bond measure — had rallied around the proposal by A Community of Friends. The nonprofit has built and manages about 40 buildings with supportive services for people with mental disabilities.

Dora Leong Gallo, executive director of A Community of Friends, said after the meeting that she intended to seek a reversal by the full City Council.

But the unanimous rebuke by the committee illustrated the difficulty of overcoming the council’s long-standing practice of deferring to other council members’ wishes on matters in their districts.

Huizar, who represents the Boyle Heights district, has long opposed the project going back to 2013 when he cast the only vote against it as a member of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority board.

The property, sandwiched between the Evergreen Cemetery and the Mexican-themed shopping center called El Mercado on East 1st Street, was taken by Metro as a potential site for a Gold Line station. When the station was later placed elsewhere, the lot became a staging area during construction, then was offered for transit-oriented development. A Community of Friends’ proposal was accepted.

The vacant lot in Boyle Heights where A Community of Friends seeks to build homeless housing.

The city planning department signed off on the project in spring 2016. The late Pedro Rosado, owner of El Mercado, appealed, demanding a full environmental report. Huizar let the matter languish for more than a year before posting it on the committee’s calendar in June.

At that meeting, an attorney representing El Mercado submitted a lengthy document outlining 10 flaws in the city’s environmental review, leading to a continuance.

At the outset of Tuesday’s hearing, Senior City Planner Blake Lamb rebutted all 10 points, saying each had been reviewed and found to have no merit.

Boyle Heights residents spoke on both sides. About 20, including Pedro Rosado’s son Tony, said, among other arguments, that the project would be too dense for the area and chastised Metro for failing to build a much-needed parking structure there.

Others said the project would bring much-needed housing. The majority of 30 speakers in favor of the project, however, came from organizations involved in homelessness which also submitted more than 40 letters of support.

Among them were Mike Alvidres, chief executive of the Skid Row Housing Trust; Ruth Schwartz, executive directive of Shelter Partnership, and Ann Sewill, vice president for health and housing of the California Community Foundation. They extolled A Community of Friends as an exemplary housing provider. Schwartz characterized opposition to the project as discriminatory.

Huizar defended his record on affordable housing, saying he has supported homeless housing at numerous sites in Boyle Heights.

He cited an abandoned oil well on the property — an issue discounted by the city planning department only an hour earlier — as a reason for requiring a full environmental report.

Invoking the toxic contamination caused by the defunct Exide battery reprocessing plant in Vernon, Huizar said the project posed unknown health hazards to nearby residents.

Councilman Mitch Englander, who represents the northwest San Fernando Valley, joined Huizar, and caused gasps in the audience by accusing A Community of Friends and its director, Gallo, of poor management.

Englander said a building in his district owned by A Community of Friends has had an excessive number of calls for police service.

Committee member Marqueece Harris-Dawson, who also chairs the Homelessness and Poverty Committee and was a leading figure in the Proposition HHH campaign, clarified after the meeting that he didn’t vote for the appeal, but merely didn’t object to it. He declined to speak further.

Committee member Bob Blumenfield, who represents the southwest San Fernando Valley, did not speak. Committee member Curren Price Jr. was absent.

