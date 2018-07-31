'It’s a horrendous battle' trying to contain wildfires across California, firefighters say

Four men have died fighting the wildfires, and each of their deaths has highlighted the difficulties of fire containment. Two died in the Ferguson fire weeks apart, one when his bulldozer overturned and another when a falling tree struck him. In the Carr fire, an 81-year-old private bulldozer contractor and a fire prevention inspector both died in Redding after flames swept through parts of the city Thursday night. The flames and heat were so intense, they created their own weather system and tornado-like winds. Four civilians died in the same conditions.