Vernon car crash leaves five people in critical condition

Five people were hospitalized in critical condition after a car crash in Vernon early Thursday morning, police said.

The two-car crash in the intersection of Alameda Street and Vernon Avenue may have happened after a driver ran a red light, according to Sgt. Brandon Gray, public information officer for the Vernon Police Department.

Six people were injured in total. Five occupants of one vehicle were taken to Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center in critical condition, Gray said. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Huntington Park Community Hospital in stable condition, according to Gray.

The Los Angeles Fire Department initially said one victim, a 16-year-old girl, was listed in grave condition. Gray could not confirm that, and did not know the ages or identities of any of the victims.

Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, Gray said.

james.queally@latimes.com

Follow @JamesQueallyLAT for crime and police news in California.