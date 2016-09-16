Report of armed man aboard Amtrak train in Chatsworth prompts evacuation

An Amtrak Pacific Surfliner train was stopped and evacuated in Chatsworth early Friday evening after a passenger reported seeing a man with a gun, authorities said.

Amtrak train No. 790 was halted at the Chatsworth station about 6:30 p.m. and the passengers were evacuated, said Ramon Montenegro, public information officer for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Transit Policing Division.

At least one man was still on the train as of 9 p.m., Montenegro said. It’s not clear if he’s armed or whether law enforcement officers have spoken with him.

Los Angeles Police Department officers, L.A. County sheriff’s deputies and Amtrak police officers have surrounded the train. The tracks have been shut down in both directions.

Amtrak was working on getting the roughly 200 passengers on the train to their destination. Train No. 790 originated in San Luis Obispo and was headed for San Diego.

