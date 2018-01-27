After a baby suddenly dies, a 911 call from USC's former medical school dean sparks detectives' interest

The former dean was paying rent and other expenses at the apartment where the infant died and was a frequent visitor there, according to the landlord and others who went to the property. Puliafito is not the child's father, authorities said, but he and the baby's mother, Dora Yoder, 27, have been in a relationship for years. The relationship concerned her family so much that her parents went to the Sheriff's Department in 2016 to express alarm about Puliafito's influence on her.