Two killed when big rig, car collide on 10 Freeway in Claremont

Two people were killed in a crash Wednesday morning on the eastbound 10 Freeway in Claremont.

The crash on the freeway, just west of Indian Hill Boulevard, was reported about 3:53 a.m. and involved a big rig and a vehicle, said California Highway Patrol Officer Peter Nicholson. A driver and passenger were killed, he said, but it was unknown which vehicles they were riding in.

Two lanes of the freeway were shut down for about three hours, but all lanes were reopened shortly after 7 a.m., Nicholson said.

No other details were immediately available.

brittny.mejia@latimes.com

Twitter: @Brittny_Mejia

MORE LOCAL NEWS

Ex-aide for Costa Mesa congressman pleads guilty to embezzling more than $300,000

Death Valley sees more damage from visitors driving off-road

Gas station clerk shot and killed during robbery in Los Feliz

UPDATES:

7:15 a.m.: This article was updated with lanes reopening.

This article was originally published at 6:15 a.m.