Body of woman found at base of cliff near Point Fermin

The body of a woman has been found at the base of a cliff near Point Fermin in San Pedro, according to officials.

Firefighters made the discovery after responding to a call from a passerby Wednesday afternoon of a body over the side of a cliff at the Paseo Del Mar area of Point Fermin, said Shawn Lenske, a spokesman with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The body will be hoisted from the base of the cliff and taken to the coroner.

The cause of the woman’s death is under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.

