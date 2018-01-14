Former NBA star Dennis Rodman arrested on suspicion of DUI in Newport Beach

NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman was released from jail early Sunday following his overnight arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to Newport Beach police.

Rodman, 56, was stopped about 11:10 p.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of West Coast Highway on a vehicle violation, said Lt. Rachel Johnson of the Newport Beach Police Department.

A subsequent investigation led to his arrest on suspicion of drunken driving, said Johnson, adding that the five-time NBA champion was cooperative with the officers.

He was released about 6:15 a.m. and given a court date, she said.