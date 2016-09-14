The pitfalls of prison reform in Hesperia

Good morning. It is Wednesday, Sept. 14. This is one BART train you’ll want to get on: It has a swing. Here's what else is happening in the Golden State:

TOP STORIES

A desert town and its people

The high-desert town of Hesperia is cracking down on homes that provide shelter, food and opportunities to criminals released under the state’s justice reform measures. Now, a federal court must decide if the city’s actions violate the constitutional rights of people on probation. The case is an example of the challenges California is facing as the state tries to reduce its prison population. Los Angeles Times

Gas Co.’s criminal case

Southern California Gas resolved its criminal case stemming from the massive Aliso Canyon gas leak by agreeing to a $4-million settlement. The utility pleaded no contest to failing to immediately notify the California Office of Emergency Services and Los Angeles County Fire Department of the leak last October. The leak caused thousands of people to temporarily relocate and led to lawsuits from residents, regulatory agencies and state, local and county governments. Los Angeles Times

Californians and their guns

Nearly two-thirds of California voters support a gun control initiative on the November ballot, close to the same percentage of people who say they don’t have a firearm in their home, a new poll finds. Los Angeles Times

L.A. AT LARGE

A base of support: Steve Lopez visits the Trump campaign office in Long Beach’s Little Cambodia district and finds a surprisingly diverse array of supporters. Los Angeles Times

The end is near: If the Dodgers win the World Series in Vin Scully’s final year, the voice announcing the championship will not belong to Scully. The legendary broadcaster said Tuesday he would not call any Dodgers playoff games on radio, meaning his career will end Oct. 2 in San Francisco. Los Angeles Times

Look both ways: It’s hard to miss these very colorful, very artistic crosswalks in Santa Monica. But will it make pedestrians safer? Curbed LA

Safe haven: Boxing coach Paul Hernandez has been fighting to keep the East Los Angeles Community Youth Center open, even though the property has been sold to Green Dot charter schools. “My job is to train kids, and as a born-again Christian, to stand on the word of God,” he says. Los Angeles Times

Not so sweet home: There are few housing options for Angelenos living with a disability. Many have to navigate hallways that are too narrow for their wheelchairs or contend with kitchen counters that are too high. “The housing needs of disabled residents are in the spotlight following the recent $200 million-plus settlement of a high-profile lawsuit against Los Angeles over its lack of affordable housing for the disabled.” Daily News

Building plans: A look at the office building that could one day replace — or join — the LAPD’s old headquarters, Parker Center. Urbanize LA

POLITICS AND GOVERNMENT

Lots of support: A new USC Dornsife/Los Angeles Times poll finds 58% of California voters favor the legalization of recreational marijuana. The results show a major shift in the public’s attitude since voters rejected a similar proposal in 2010. Los Angeles Times

Old accusations: A retired Marine colonel running against Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Vista) was accused of stalking, harassing and threatening his wife more than 10 years ago while the two were going through a divorce, according to court records. The allegations surfaced one day after state Atty. Gen. Kamala Harris endorsed Douglas Applegate. Politico

Tax breaks vetoed: Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed bills to lift the sales tax on diapers and tampons. The governor said the tax breaks would have cost the state millions of dollars and therefore are the same as new spending. Los Angeles Times

New hideaway: Brown is building a so-called “off the grid” weekend retreat on his ranch in Colusa County. And it’s very “Jerry” — a one-bedroom powered by solar. Sacramento Bee