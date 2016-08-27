Man fatally shot by FBI agent serving search warrants in Compton

An FBI agent fatally shot a man while serving warrants at a Compton residence this week, an agency spokeswoman said Saturday.

An FBI SWAT team arrived at the residence in the 14600 block of South White Street about 9:30 p.m. Thursday to serve the warrants, spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said An agent fired his weapon after a confrontation with the man, Eimiller said.

An FBI medic and members of the Los Angeles County Fire Department rendered aid to the man at the scene, Eimiller said, but he was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The FBI did not identify the man or confirm whether he was the subject of the warrants, who was identified in a statement as a parolee-at-large wanted for absconding from parole and possession of a firearm, though Eimiller said the parolee had been arrested at the home and was in custody.

No agents were injured and a gun was recovered at the scene, she said.

Lt. David Smith of the Los Angeles County coroner’s office said Saturday that the man’s identity could not be released because authorities had not yet informed his next-of-kin.

The Justice Department’s Office of the Inspector General will oversee the FBI investigation of the shooting, the FBI said in its statement. The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office will also review the case.

