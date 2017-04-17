Comedian Katt Williams ordered to complete anger management classes in Beverly Hills robbery case

Comedian Micah “Katt” Williams will have to undergo a year of anger management classes after pleading no contest Monday to a robbery charge stemming from a 2014 incident during which prosecutors say he and rap mogul Marion “Suge” Knight snatched a camera from a photographer.

Under the terms of the deal, Williams, 54, also received three years’ probation when he entered the plea to second-degree robbery, according to a statement by the Los Angeles district attorney’s office.The comedian had faced up to seven years in prison.

Prosecutors say Williams and Knight, who co-founded Death Row Records, chased a female celebrity photographer and snatched her camera outside of a Beverly Hills studio in September 2014.

Knight, who is still facing a murder trial in a separate case, has pleaded not guilty in both the murder and robbery cases.

Earlier this month, a judge set a trial date for January 2018 in the murder case. Knight, 51, is accused of barreling his red truck into two men in the parking lot of a Compton burger stand in late January 2015, killing 55-year-old Terry Carter. Footage from a security camera shows Knight — who says he acted in self-defense — plowing his truck into the men. Knight fled but later turned himself in.

The robbery was part of a series of criminal charges levied against Williams in recent years. He was also charged with misdemeanor battery after getting into a fight with a woman at a Studio City hotel last July, and he was accused of disorderly conduct in Georgia months earlier after getting into an altercation with a teenager.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles city attorney’s office could not immediately comment on the battery charge.

