Multiple people wounded in shooting at San Diego apartment complex

Multiple people were wounded Sunday in a shooting at a San Diego apartment complex, authorities said.

The shooting occurred near the 9000 block of Judicial Drive in the La Jolla area, according to the San Diego Police Department.

“There are multiple victims we are tending to,” San Diego police said on Twitter.

The shooter was also struck by gunfire. Police said the area was safe but still asked nearby residents to shelter in place.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

