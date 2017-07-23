10-acre brush fire threatens homes in La Verne

Firefighters were battling a 10-acre brush fire that threatened homes and triggered voluntary evacuations in La Verne on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The fire was reported around 3 p.m. near the 210 Freeway and Fruit Street, snarling traffic in both directions of the freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the California Highway Patrol.

Police closed Baseline Road between Fruit Street and Japonica Avenue and warned commuters to avoid the area. Water-dropping aircraft are en route, police said.

Several drivers stopped their cars on the Fruit Street on-ramp to take photos of the fire, according to the CHP.

