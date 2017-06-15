How do you steal two police cruisers? LAPD looking for answers

Hours after two Los Angeles Police Department cruisers were stolen and then crashed in separate pursuits in South L.A., police were at a loss to explain the matter Thursday morning.

Thieves stole the Los Angeles police cruisers late Wednesday night and led officers on a winding chase that ended abruptly when both SUVs crashed in separate locations.

The thieves were apprehended, according to police, but have not yet been publicly identified.

Police spokesman Officer Aareon Jefferson told The Times Thursday morning that it remained unclear as to how the cruisers were stolen, or when.

However, Jefferson said it was easy for pursuing officers to identify the SUVs as stolen, because the wheelmen weren’t in uniform.

“We don’t recognize them,” Jefferson said.

Officers spotted the hot cruisers about 9:30 p.m. in the 400 block of East 61st Street, the LAPD said Wednesday night.

What followed apparently were two separate pursuits. In one chase, the stolen police car crashed at 77th and San Pedro streets, and the driver was taken into custody.

As the second stolen cruiser drove on, a pursuing LAPD vehicle crashed at Gage Avenue and Broadway, according to Officer Tony Im.

After that, the second stolen vehicle crashed at Adams Boulevard and Central Avenue. The driver of that vehicle was also taken into custody.

Im told The Times on Wednesday night that it was unclear whether either driver of the stolen vehicles, or the pursuing officer was injured.

