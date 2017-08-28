Couple vanished a month ago in Joshua Tree National Park. A $10,000 reward has been offered for tips

A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the safe return of a couple reported missing in July in Joshua Tree National Park.

The reward was announced Saturday as crews continued to their methodical search for Rachel Nguyen and Joseph Orbeso, said Jennifer Albrinck, spokeswoman for Joshua Tree National Park.

Using a specific grid pattern, she said, volunteers have been searching in and around the Maze Loop trail where the couple are believed to have vanished.

The search for the missing couple began when they failed to check out of their Airbnb accommodations on July 28, according to Dan Messaros, a park ranger. Officials said they left all their belongings behind.

Authorities found their vehicle near the Maze Loop trail, in the northwest area of the park, where they believed the couple went for a hike.

A ping from Orbeso’s cellphone was recorded about 4 p.m. on July 27 from within the park.

Nguyen, a 20-year-old Westminster resident, and Orbeso, a 21-year-old Lakewood resident, have not been seen or heard from since.

For days and weeks, hundreds of people — including friends, family and law enforcement — scoured the park’s rugged terrain as well as surrounding communities for the missing couple.

The intense search has since wound down, with crews focusing on certain areas, Albrinck said.

Anyone with information on the couple’s whereabouts is urged to call San Bernardino dispatch at (909) 383-5652.

